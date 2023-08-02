MARION – The Colt World Series championship will spend another year in the 618.

A Southern Illinois squad leaned on shutout pitching Tuesday night, getting a combined three-hitter from Brady Phillips and Brandon Menser to stop high-powered Youngstown, OH 2-0.

The local nine swarmed the field in celebration after Menser dotted an 89 mile per hour fastball on the outside corner at the knees for a tournament-ending strikeout of Rowan Urbach. Menser picked up the last five outs, permitting a baserunner only when a bad throw permitted the leadoff hitter to reach in the seventh.

It was the fourth straight tournament that saw a local team emerge with the title. Marion won in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The tourney wasn’t played in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“This is great for Southern Illinois,” said Menser, a rising junior at Waltonville-Sesser-Valier. “I think it helps encourages colleges to get out here and see our kids. It’s an awesome experience to come out here and win a championship.”

Youngstown rolled up a whopping 39 runs in three blowout wins but couldn’t solve either the crafty Phillips or the flame-throwing Menser. Phillips twirled 5 1/3 innings, mixing pitches beautifully and making liberal use of a defense that played a clean game aside from the seventh inning error.

Menser was more than capable of acquiring up four outs in that inning, though. He induced a pair of routine flyouts before his final pitch induced a postgame party that included at least two coaches getting drenched with water coolers.

“Brady came out and threw a heck of a game,” said Southern Illinois manager Adam Crompton. “We had watched them a couple of games and knew what we wanted to do coming in. Brady came in and did a heck of a job keeping them off-balance.”

Crompton and Menser both felt another key to the outcome was scoring right away in order to make Youngstown face an early deficit in a one-game shot. That happened three batters into the game. After Drew Barrington singled, Aaron Sheffer smoked a liner to left that may have been lost in the sun and bounced to the fence for an RBI double.

Even though Southern Illinois managed just two more hits for the night’s remainder off Dawson Wallace, who threw a game good enough to win on most nights, it never had to chase the game.

“We were actually tickled with being the visiting team,” Crompton said. “Our thought was if we could get a couple of big hits early, we could make them play from behind.”

Youngstown offered just enough help to give Southern Illinois its other run in the fourth. Nick Hubbard reached with one out when his towering pop-up to the left side was missed by the shortstop for a two-base error. Logan Ingle cashed it in right away by ripping a double down the left field line.

Phillips worked quickly and confidently, even when Youngstown threatened. He stranded a pair of men in the fifth when he slipped a called third strike past Carter Wilson for the third out. Menser needed just three pitches to erase a runner at first and end the sixth, inducing a 1-6-3 double play ball.

Not much longer after that, Southern Illinois stormed the field, becoming the latest local team to beat back some of the world’s top 16-under squads.

“We had the energy the whole time and we just kept on going,” Menser said. “It was ecstatic out there.”