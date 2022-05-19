Prep Baseball | Du Quoin advances to own regional title game

DU QUOIN — Aiden Bradley’s two-run double in the first inning was enough with David Lee on the mound Thursday to push the Du Quoin baseball team to a 2-1 win over Benton and into the championship game of the Class 2A Du Quoin Regional.

Du Quoin (18-11) advances to face conference rival Nashville in Saturday’s title game at 11 a.m., while Benton’s season ends at 17-10 with three of those losses to the Indians.

The first meeting came in Du Quoin’s first game of the year and was a two-run game. Two weeks ago, they met again and the Indians prevailed over the Rangers by a run in extra innings.

“By a combined total of three runs,” said Du Quoin coach Kyle Geiger. “That’s a battle. It’s been a freaking battle.”

Lee, a senior righthander, needed just 82 pitches to throw a seven-inning complete game that ended early enough to beat the oncoming nasty weather. He struck out four, gave up three hits, walked one and allowed one unearned run.

“He’s been our No. 1 all year,” Geiger said. “He’s been dominant on the mound and really showed it again tonight. He pounded the zone and had good command. He had great off-speed pitches and really kept them off-balance.”

Lee struck out Asher Wyant looking to strand Jacob Kinsman at third in the top of the first, then induced Wyant into a double play in the fourth after walking Kinsman.

That double play was started by shortstop Caden Hutchens before second baseman PJ Winters zipped the ball to Owen Cornett at first.

“We had some really good plays on defense,” Geiger said. “They put the ball in play and I knew they would. They have some really good hitters. We had some tough plays and high hops and our defense was really solid today.”

Benton’s lone run came on Isaac Billington’s two-out double in the fifth inning after Reid Baumgarte got on base following an error. Baumgarte reached again on a throwing error in the seventh, but Lee struck out Evan Munoz and Seth Tate to end the game.

Du Quoin scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first after Kinsman recorded two quick outs.

Cornett, who went 3-for-3, started the rally with a single, then Lee drew a walk from his counterpat. Gage Green also reached with a single, then Bradley blasted his two-run double off the fence in right-center field.

“He was looking for a fastball and he hit it hard in the gap,” Geiger said. “We’ve talked in the last week or so about just staying aggressive. Get on top early. Hit the fastball early. I think our first five or six hitters, they were hitting the ball hard.

“That kind of sets the tone. It makes a statement early in the game.”

Du Quoin had baserunners in each of the next five innings, as well, but couldn’t push a run across against Kinsman, who scattered seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Mason Tieffel pitched the sixth.

And now the Indians get a third crack at Nashville, which won both of their meetings in the SIRR Mississippi schedule. But in both games, the Hornets had ace Trey Reinburg on the mound.

Reinburg was the winning pitcher in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Z-R-C in Wednesday’s first semifinal game, so the Indians will see someone new with a regional title on the line.

“We’re going to take the same approach,” Geiger said. “We’re going to play laid back and hopefully still swing it and play good defense.”

