Prep Baseball | Hamilton County advances to regional title game in extra innings

JOHNSTON CITY — Hamilton County blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning, but came back with the help of two errors on the game-winning play to beat Vienna, 6-5, in the semifinals of the Johnston City Class 2A baseball regionals Thursday evening.

“I just told the boys at this stage of the year it doesn’t matter how you get it as long as its a win on the board is what counts,” said Hamilton County coach Jeff Karcher.

Hamilton County (19-10) will play Anna-Jonesboro (14-10) Saturday at 11 a.m. for a chance to win its first regional title since 2002.

“I told the boys good teams do what they can to get a win,” Karcher said. “I can’t remember the last time we won a regional game. It’s been a long time.”

After the Eagles tied the game in the top of the seventh, 5-5, with three runs on one hit, two walks and two errors, Owen Whitnel took over the pitching duties from Dawson Hill and pitched around a leadoff walk and a one-out base hit with back-to-back strikeouts to send the game into extra innings.

“In the top of the seventh inning we were looking at 5-2 and had just made the first out and got an 0-2 count on the batter. If you had told me we were going to get beat 6-5 in eight innings I’d have took it,” said Vienna coach David Hill. “They’d done it all year long and had a heck of a time getting back over that hump. We’d drove ourselves to the bottom of a mountain for some reason and then climbed back to the top many times and got knocked back off when we got there. We gave them six outs in the fifth when they scored four runs. Then in the eighth the momentum was about swing and we were about to turn two but he lost the handle on it and it sneaked by the outfielder and the season was over. We have a young bunch of kids and they are going to make mistakes. Nobody made mistakes because they weren’t trying, so everybody is going to walk out of here with their head held high.”

Chase Rubenacker (6-3), who had relieved starter Grady Lueke at the start of the third inning pitched around a one-out base hit to send the game into the bottom of the eighth still tied.

“Chase had one shaky inning, but we worked around it,” Karcher said. “It’s a learning curve and there we go.”

Whitnel (1-2) struck out the first batter, but hit the ninth batter in the order Layton Karcher, who had struck out, led off the fifth with a single and scored and grounded out in the sixth, on a 3-2 pitch. Whitnel then walked Tyce Gorden on a 3-2 pitch to bring Briar Eck to the plate with runners at first and second and one out.

Whitnel fell behind in the count 3-1 when Eck hit an easy two hopper that the third baseman fielded without a problem and stepped on the bag for the second out, but when he threw to second to complete the inning-ending double play his throw was high and went into right center as Gorden slid in.

Gorden then jumped up and headed to third as the right fielder came in to field the ball, but the ball got behind him allowing Gorden to round third and score the winning run.

Vienna (9-17-1) had taken a 2-0 lead with a run in the first and one in the second. Lueke walked the first two batters he faced and with two outs Whitnel hit a ground ball to right to give the Eagles the early lead.

In the second the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs on a leadoff single by Gabe Ross followed by an error and a walk. One out later a long fly ball to the deepest part of centerfield by Kaden Vaughn was dropped allowing Ross to score.

Hamilton County cut the lead to one in the third on a one-out double by Gorden followed by a base hit by Eck. Gorden scored on a comebacker by Mac Clark.

The Foxes took the lead in the fifth scoring four runs on two hits, two walks and two errors. Karcher led off with an infield single to deep second. Gorden followed with a double over the centerfielder in right center to put runners at second and third.

Hill then walked Eck to load the bases with no outs and walked Clark to force in a run. The second run scored on a foul pop the catcher caught for the second out on which Gordon tagged and scored from third.

An error by the second basemen allowed the third run to score and a balk forced in the fourth run to give the Foxes a 5-2 lead.

Rubenacker, who had allowed just three base runners from the third to the sixth innings got into trouble starting with a one-out walk to Vaughn who then beat out a fielder’s choice attempt at second on a comebacker to put runners at first and second with one out.

Seth Hook followed with a bouncer to right field to score Vaughn and advance Hill to third where he scored on a wild pitch during a walk to Zac Faulkner. Hook then scored on a ground out to second to tie the score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0