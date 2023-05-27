Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DU QUOIN – Nashville’s baseball team got back to a place it expects to be every year.

All it took was some determined pitching with runners in scoring position, a mad dash home from its designated hitter and an errant throw home.

Owen Dunn scored from second base on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh Saturday, lifting the Hornets to a 1-0 win over Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher in the Class 2A Du Quoin Sectional championship game at Don Stanhouse Field.

Nashville (30-6) advances to a 2A super-sectional at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale Monday at 2 p.m. against Columbia, which stopped Father McGivney 6-3 in the Breese Sectional title game.

It’s the Hornets’ third sectional title under coach Chad Malawy and their fifth 30-win season in nine years under Malawy. And it feels a little more special to him after they were knocked out in the regionals last year, ending a six-year streak of winning regional titles.

“We have high expectations at Nashville,” Malawy said. “We expect to win and we expect to play good baseball. Our kids grind to get us all these wins and get a good seed for the postseason.”

It took all the grinding the Hornets could do just to get a run against Scout Hudgens (8-1), who relied on placement and pitch mix instead of raw speed to keep Nashville’s bats muted. Hudgens needed just 86 pitches to work 6 2/3 innings, allowing only four hits and fanning seven with two walks.

“He’s really good at painting the outside corner,” Dunn said of Hudgens. “Every single righty, he was going outside, outside, outside, trying to get us to chase. He was painting with his fastball and his breaking ball. We hit weak ground balls. He’s been really good.”

But the Hornets still found a way to score, starting with Dunn legging out an infield single between third and short in the seventh. Kendall Vallett dropped a sacrifice bunt to move Dunn to second and Tornadoes coach Page Kirkpatrick intentionally walked Samuel Kollbaum to set up a possible double play.

It looked like Kirkpatrick’s decision might pan out when Isaac Blazier chopped a grounder to shortstop Chase Cole. He flipped to second baseman Carson Hobbs for the force on Kollbaum but Hobbs opted not to throw to first.

Hobbs spotted Dunn rounding third and heading for home. Dunn stopped and faked like he was going back to third, forcing Hobbs to reset his feet. Dunn then took off for home and would have likely been out with an accurate throw but scored when catcher Kade Harbison couldn’t corral the bouncing ball.

While Nashville players charged the field to mob Dunn, ZRC players stood in disbelief.

“I put my head down and ran, then I heard ‘No, no, no.’” said Dunn. “When I faked to third and then went back home, that probably gained us a half-step. He made a bad throw and I went to celebrate.”

Dunn and his teammates might not have been able to celebrate were it not for gutty pitching by Trey Reinburg and reliever Kaden Linkey (5-2).The Tornadoes (28-9) pushed a potential go-ahead run to third four times but were turned away on each occasion.

Reinburg worked into the seventh but left after a leadoff hit by Hobbs. He gave up three hits and five walks, striking out 10 in a 117-pitch outing. Reinburg escaped a second-and-third, no-out jam in the second with three straight punchouts, then stranded the bases with one out in the sixth with a shallow fly ball and his last K of the day.

“He’s cool under pressure,” Malawy said of Reinburg. “He was threatened all day but you couldn’t read any bad body language from him. I couldn’t ask for a better pitcher to come through our program.”

All of it adds up to Nashville getting a chance for its first trip to a baseball state tournament since 2005 – Malawy’s first year at the helm.

“Winning the regionals was the best feeling and winning this is even better,” Dunn said. “And now we get to keep playing together on Monday.”