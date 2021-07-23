Prep Baseball Player of the Year | Harrisburg's Javier Beal

“(Javie) led off the Mount Carmel game and pulled a sharp single to right field,” he said. “If he had gone up there and got blown away, that might have put some doubt in the minds of other kids, but it meant a lot when he showed he could do it.”

All of Beal’s hard work and preparation has landed him a starting spot with the Parkland Cobras. He’s moving to Champaign on Aug. 6 just before his first practice on the 10th.

The former Bulldog has big plans for his future.

“If I could plan it out, I want to play two years at Parkland before transferring to a Power 5 Conference school that fits me best,” said Beal.

Beal plans on studying business with dreams of owning a business to teach the game of baseball.

He’ll remember his team’s ability to remain humble while ranking as one of the top Class 2A baseball programs during his high school career.

“I’m going to remember all the good times we had,” said Beal. “Everybody in the dugout can say we’re friends. I think it was evident this year that we didn’t get ahead of ourselves. The main thing that I love about Harrisburg is that we know who we are; we have to earn everything and do everything we can control.