Prep Baseball | Retired MLB scout Tripp provides top-level experience in Harrisburg dugout

Better known as “Senior” in the MLB scouting realm, Terry Tripp traded in his radar gun after 46 years of scouting to wave his two eldest grandsons around the base pads as an assistant coach on the Harrisburg baseball team.
Tripp grew up playing baseball around future MLB stars in Detroit, where he attended Hazel Park High School living just off the Michigan 102. One of his teammates, Bobby Welch, even went on to win the American League Cy Young Award as the league’s best pitcher in 1990.
“I still hold the RBI record there and it’s not because I was very good,” said Tripp. “I just cleaned up behind two hitters that played Triple-A and a three-hole hitter that was an All-American in college.”
Out of high school, Tripp considered following his buddy Welch to play collegiately at Eastern Michigan but later decided to attend Oklahoma Baptist University on a full-ride scholarship. He transferred his career to Southeastern Illinois College just one semester later.
From there, Tripp played Double-A ball alongside longtime Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson and famed baseball coach/scout Rich Hacker before landing a spring training bid with the Pittsburgh Pirates in ‘74. Tripp was later named a 2006 inductee to the SIC Hall of Fame alongside Thompson and Hacker, who were inducted the two years prior.
More opportunities arose for Tripp after his release from the Pirates when the St. Louis Cardinals were in need of a utility infielder — one of Tripp’s many specialties, but his decision ultimately came in ‘75 when he moved on from playing to become an associate scout for the MLB.
“After I got released from Pittsburgh, my wife (Jacque) and I had a conversation about getting on with my life,” said Tripp. “I owe a lot of credit to Virgil Melvin, who lived in Herrin and helped me along the way as a Cardinals scout for 50 years.”
Tripp spent five decades scouting for the Detroit Tigers (six), New York Mets (20) and Atlanta Braves (20). His best signing as an area scout happened in the 1991 MLB Draft when the Mets selected reliever Jason Isringhausen in the 44th round.
Tripp earned his first of two championship rings five years prior when the Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in the 1986 World Series. His second championship ring came in 2000 when the Yankees conquered the Mets in a five-game set for the battle of New York.
But even life as an MLB scout has its difficulties.
“Baseball’s tough on life; I’d be gone 175 to 200 nights a year and then come home to deer hunt which put strain on my relationships,” said Tripp. “It’s also the greatest job I’ve ever had; I’ll never forget not drafting Albert Pujols to the Mets in ‘99 and traveling to games just to scout Carlos Beltran, who I knew we were going to invest a lot of money in.”
Tripp’s scouting report led the Mets to sign a 28-year-old Beltran to a seven-year deal worth $119 million in 2005, which at the time was the richest contract in franchise history.
Tripp was ready to retire as the Braves’ national crosschecker in 2019, but was talked into one more season before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring training in March of 2020.
Tripp made out with a year’s salary and pension to live a happy retirement in Carrier Mills, looking forward to watching five grandkids grow up. That’s when Thompson recruited his former college teammate to assist him as Harrisburg’s first base coach for the 2020-21 season.
“I knew he was going to retire and knew he had a lot to offer our team,” said Thompson. “I thought to myself, how often do you get a chance to get a guy with 40-plus years of professional baseball experience, and when I approached him he was tickled to death.”
Tripp accepted Thompson’s proposal partially to spend more time with his two eldest grandsons, Colby and Krayton Morse, who are the twin sons of Tripp’s daughter, Heather Morse.
Colby and Krayton are committed to playing baseball at Lincoln Trail College on full-ride scholarships.
“I knew I needed to ask them first,” said Tripp. “I wouldn’t do it without their permission.”
Permission granted. The 2021 Bulldogs followed suit with one of their best defensive seasons with 21 double plays and 11 team errors. Thompson credited Tripp’s tremendous energy, positivity and knowledge of the game.
“Every single day of practice and every home game he would come out and go through drills with all of our infielders, starters and reserves,” said Thompson. “In 32 games, our starting infield only made eight errors which is hard to believe.”
Harrisburg advanced to the Super Sixteen round with a sectional title before falling to eventual state champion Freeburg in super-sectionals, 15-8, after the Bulldogs held a 7-0 second inning lead.
“It was great having him out on the field and coaching first base for us,” said Morse. “He really kept the energy up in the dugout too.”
Tripp’s son, Terry Tripp Jr., is currently in his 22nd season as a Midwest scout for the Braves. Tripp Jr., also an infielder, played one minor league season in the San Diego organization before beginning his scouting career.
Tripp Sr. couldn’t imagine a better time in his life to move on to greener pastures.
“God blessed me, he got me to 66 and this is the absolute most perfect time for me — better than perfect.”
