Prep Baseball | Retired MLB scout Tripp provides top-level experience in Harrisburg dugout

More opportunities arose for Tripp after his release from the Pirates when the St. Louis Cardinals were in need of a utility infielder — one of Tripp’s many specialties, but his decision ultimately came in ‘75 when he moved on from playing to become an associate scout for the MLB.

“After I got released from Pittsburgh, my wife (Jacque) and I had a conversation about getting on with my life,” said Tripp. “I owe a lot of credit to Virgil Melvin, who lived in Herrin and helped me along the way as a Cardinals scout for 50 years.”

Tripp spent five decades scouting for the Detroit Tigers (six), New York Mets (20) and Atlanta Braves (20). His best signing as an area scout happened in the 1991 MLB Draft when the Mets selected reliever Jason Isringhausen in the 44th round.

Tripp earned his first of two championship rings five years prior when the Mets defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in the 1986 World Series. His second championship ring came in 2000 when the Yankees conquered the Mets in a five-game set for the battle of New York.

But even life as an MLB scout has its difficulties.