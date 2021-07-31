Prep Baseball | The SIBCA Senior All-Star Classic became a nail biter

CARBONDALE — The Midland Trail/River-to-River/Greater Egyptian All-Stars jumped out to a 5-0 lead and needed two defensive gems in the late innings and solid relief pitching to hold on to a 5-4 win over the Black Diamond/South 7 All-Stars at the 25th annual SIBCA Senior All-Star Classic on Saturday at SIU’s Itchy Jones Stadium.
“We had good teams on both sides and we made good plays and that’s what it’s all about,” said Hardin County coach Matt Cullum, who was the manager of the winning team. “We held our ground and got away with a win. David Beasley just saved us with a diving play on the line in the seventh and then made a great play with bases loaded with us up by one to save the game.”
After two innings in center, West Frankfort’s Beasley moved to left in the seventh and almost immediately made a dazzling diving catch for the second out to hold onto a 5-2 lead.
“Before I went out there I told myself it’s the All-Star game, so I wanted to be as aggressive as possible,” Beasley said. “Coming off a lefty bat I knew it would be tailing away from me. I had a pretty bead on it, so I made the catch and hit the ground. It stayed in my glove because this turf is easy to slide on.”
In the eighth with the base loaded and two outs and BD/S7 trailing 5-4 Vienna’s Adrian Stout cranked Carterville right-hander Bryce Anderson’s first pitch on a rope that initially looked like it might get over his head, but he was able to make the catch over his shoulder for the third out.
“In my opinion the second catch was harder than the first one, because it came at a big time in the game and saved a few runs,” Beasley said. “I got a really bad read off the bat and started backing up in the wrong direction so I had to make a 180 turn quickly. I picked the ball up then and had a good bead on it after that.”
Anderson gave up a leadoff walk and a single in the ninth, but stranded the runners on a three-pitch strikeout, a one pitch fly ball to right and a four pitch ground out to second to end the game and earn him the save.
After Benton right-hander Mitch Giacone pitched around one-out base hits in the first and a two-out error and infield hit in the second and NCOE left-hander Wade Sauls pitched around a two-out walk in the top of the third MT/RTR/GE took the lead in the bottom of the frame after being held scoreless by Carbondale right-hander.
Carmi-White County right-hander Devin Rankin took over the pitching duties and walked Woodlawn’s Brier VanEycke on five pitches to open the bottom of the third. VanEycke’s teammate Nick McElroy then reached base on a throwing error by the third baseman leaving runners at the corners with no outs.
One out later Du Quoin’s Brian Winters hit a 1-0 pitch down the right field line to score VanEycke. After a walk loaded the bases Rankin got out of the jam on a 1-2-3 double play.
Sauls finished his two-inning stint on the mound pitching around a leadoff error and a one-out single to take a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Anderson led off against Johnston City left-hander Braden Watts by golfing a 2-2 pitch into left for a base hit. One out later Murphysboro’s Payton Austin hit a double into the gap in left center.
With runners at second and third West Frankfort’s Austin Tate hit a come backer, but Watts’ throw to first was wild allowing Anderson to score and advancing Austin to third.
One out later Austin scored on a 3-0 pitch in the dirt to VanEycke, who was then walked a pitch later. McElroy drew another walk to load the bases with two outs. Woodlawn’s Jake Hyde then hit a high pop fly to short left that was dropped allowing two more runs to score to up the lead to 5-0.
Eldorado right-hander Bryant Byrd and two right-handers from Trico Daniel Vogt and Kaden Wilson pitched the final four innings for BD/S7 scattering one hit and three walks.
Byrd had the most dominating outing of the game, striking out the side in the fifth and pitching around a two-out walk in the sixth with two more strikeouts.
BD/S7 began its comeback attempt with a run in the seventh that was almost single-handedly manufactured by Vogt, who led off and beat out a high-hopper to third. He then stole second and third before scoring on a pop fly single to short right by Bradley Bouls from Eldorado.
Carson Prost from Mount Vernon got BC/S7’s eighth inning rally started by beating out a ground ball that the third baseman made a good play on. His teammate Luke Willis then was hit on a 0-2 pitch and Carbondale’s Riley Dyer drew a walk to load the bases with no outs.
McElroy relieved and struck out the first batter he faced, but walked the next to force in the first run. Watts followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to drive in the second run.
McElroy then reloaded the bases with a walk to bring Anderson in. The right-hander got off to a good start with a hard hit ground ball, but the first baseman couldn’t field it allowing the third run to score leaving the sacks jammed to set up Beasley’s heroics.
In the Undergraduate All-Star game MT/RTR/GE took a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth and after BD/S7 scored five runs in the eighth held on to win, 8-6.
When the East and West format was changed to the current conferences format in 2018 the Greater Egyptian, South Egyptian and River-to-River Conferences beat the Black Diamond, South 7, Midland Trail and Independents, 4-2.
In 2019, it was Midland Trail, River-to-River and Greater Egyptian Conferences beating the Black Diamond, South 7 and South Egyptian Conferences, 5-3.
Last year the All-Star Classic wasn’t held because of the 2020 high school baseball season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was only the second time the game wasn’t played since it was revived by the Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association in 1996, joining the 2000 game that was rained out.