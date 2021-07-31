Prep Baseball | The SIBCA Senior All-Star Classic became a nail biter

CARBONDALE — The Midland Trail/River-to-River/Greater Egyptian All-Stars jumped out to a 5-0 lead and needed two defensive gems in the late innings and solid relief pitching to hold on to a 5-4 win over the Black Diamond/South 7 All-Stars at the 25th annual SIBCA Senior All-Star Classic on Saturday at SIU’s Itchy Jones Stadium.

“We had good teams on both sides and we made good plays and that’s what it’s all about,” said Hardin County coach Matt Cullum, who was the manager of the winning team. “We held our ground and got away with a win. David Beasley just saved us with a diving play on the line in the seventh and then made a great play with bases loaded with us up by one to save the game.”

After two innings in center, West Frankfort’s Beasley moved to left in the seventh and almost immediately made a dazzling diving catch for the second out to hold onto a 5-2 lead.

“Before I went out there I told myself it’s the All-Star game, so I wanted to be as aggressive as possible,” Beasley said. “Coming off a lefty bat I knew it would be tailing away from me. I had a pretty bead on it, so I made the catch and hit the ground. It stayed in my glove because this turf is easy to slide on.”