Prep Softball | Pinckneyville's Waggoner allows one hit in win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — In a game best described as a pitcher’s duel, sophomore Addie Waggoner led Pinckneyville to a 1-0 victory over Carbondale in a non-conference showdown Thursday at the Super Block.
“I felt good,” Waggoner said. “I haven’t really had a chance to practice with volleyball just finishing up, but I knew that I wanted to go out there and throw strikes.
After getting shut out in Murphysboro on Tuesday, the Panthers (2-1) bounced back with Waggoner in the circle, who threw her first two innings Monday at Benton. During her strong outing, Pinckneyville’s defense made the plays it needed after coughing up four defensive errors in windy conditions.
It helped that Waggoner allowed just one hit through seven innings and paired her first high school victory with eight strikeouts. When Carbondale wanted to rally late, Waggoner slammed the door shut by getting outs on the final 11 batters she faced with six strikeouts during that stretch.
“It’s sort of weird that that’s my first high school win, which is crazy because now I’m a sophomore, but it was fun,” Waggoner said. “I started feeling it in the fifth inning and my catcher (Ava Adcock) did a good job framing pitches and giving me strikes.”
In the circle for Carbondale was senior Kaitlyn Anders, who matched Waggoner inning for inning, but had 10 strikeouts and threw 37 more pitches than her opponent (129-92).
Anders and the Terriers opened their season with a doubleheader sweep over South Seven rival Belleville Althoff on Tuesday, and during that the Terriers scored a combined 16 runs and Anders threw a no-hitter in one of the games.
Anders’ only slip-up against Pinckneyville came in the fourth inning when Megan Engelhardt reached first base on an error by Terriers’ second-baseman Bria Sisk. Engelhardt then stole second base and was brought around to score after a Choe Eisenhauer RBI single put the game's only run on the scoreboard.
“We’ve struggled to score runs a couple games here,” said Panthers coach Alan Engelhardt. “Obviously, Addie threw the heck out of the ball today for us and gave us a chance to win because of that.
“We’re a young team and so is Carbondale. Really, the only kid who has sustained varsity time for us is Megan. For all the other kids, this is new, so they’re just learning how to deal with adversity.”
Carbondale’s lone hit came from senior Brooke Williard in the first inning, who finished as one of four Terriers left on base. Pinckneyville drew productive at-bats and finished with five hits, but zero walks as Anders was efficient with her pitches.
One of the reasons she’s committed to play DII softball at Georgia College & State University.
“I thought my pitcher threw a great game too, but we’ve just got a lot to work on,” said Terriers coach Kim Wheeler. “Outside of the Althoff game, this is the first time this group has played together after a long offseason where we didn’t have most of our kids because of other sports.
“They’re doing the things I ask and it’s going to take some time to build that cohesiveness. I’m proud of the way they’ve stuck together and stayed positive.”
Engelhardt feels Waggoner’s performance will give his team confidence moving forward. Waggoner didn’t start practicing until Monday because of volleyball, but settled in after playing in Monday’s 14-5 win at Benton.
“When a young kid puts on a show like that then you feel good about them building in the future that way,” Engelhardt said of Waggoner. “She’s a tremendous volleyball player so we really haven’t had her in practice, but got her in the flow at Benton and you could see that today."
