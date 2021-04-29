Prep Softball | Pinckneyville's Waggoner allows one hit in win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — In a game best described as a pitcher’s duel, sophomore Addie Waggoner led Pinckneyville to a 1-0 victory over Carbondale in a non-conference showdown Thursday at the Super Block.

“I felt good,” Waggoner said. “I haven’t really had a chance to practice with volleyball just finishing up, but I knew that I wanted to go out there and throw strikes.

After getting shut out in Murphysboro on Tuesday, the Panthers (2-1) bounced back with Waggoner in the circle, who threw her first two innings Monday at Benton. During her strong outing, Pinckneyville’s defense made the plays it needed after coughing up four defensive errors in windy conditions.

It helped that Waggoner allowed just one hit through seven innings and paired her first high school victory with eight strikeouts. When Carbondale wanted to rally late, Waggoner slammed the door shut by getting outs on the final 11 batters she faced with six strikeouts during that stretch.

“It’s sort of weird that that’s my first high school win, which is crazy because now I’m a sophomore, but it was fun,” Waggoner said. “I started feeling it in the fifth inning and my catcher (Ava Adcock) did a good job framing pitches and giving me strikes.”