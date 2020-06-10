Baseball | Decision looming for Frontier League

Decision time is looming for the Frontier League.
Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said on Wednesday that the 14-team league will probably decide whether to proceed with some version of a 2020 season in the next two weeks.
“You have to give everyone some lead time in case you have a season,” he said. “You’re probably looking at four weeks of spring training before you can start. You have to make up a schedule, and you have to make sure your players can get to you.”
The league’s decision-making process, which is influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the country since mid-March, is complicated by a variety of circumstances. Its offseason expansion, which saw it add five teams from the Can-Am League, is working against it in a way.
New teams in Rockland, New York, Sussex County, New Jersey, Augusta, New Jersey, Quebec City and Trois Rivieres, Quebec add not just a new region to the Midwest-based league but other factors. Laws of two other states and an entire country are in play.
In fact, travel isn’t allowed between the U.S. and Canada until June 22. It is, as Pinto put it, the ultimate waiting game in progress.
“Everything remains fluid,” he said.
The league postponed the season’s beginning, which was set for May 14, on April 1. Since coronavirus sank its claws into North America three months ago, sports in all forms has taken a savage hit.
The NBA and NHL suspended its seasons, while MLB stopped spring training. The PGA Tour, which is going to start again on Thursday, and NASCAR, which resumed its season late last month, missed between 2-3 months.
Only the NFL and college football emerged unscathed. Both appear ready to start on time in August, barring a second nationwide spike in the pandemic. The NFL is considering cutting its exhibition schedule in half from four games to two.
MLB has yet to unveil a plan to return to action that both players and owners agree on, although the sticking point has more to do with money than coronavirus or testing.
As for the Frontier League, any plans it has to play a season will include consistent testing, according to Pinto.
“We’ve talked about this as a staff every day,” he said. “You have to be able to test players daily, and we’ve brainstormed about being able to properly social distance fans, whether it’s in groups of 2, 4, 6, 8 or 10.”
Five league teams are based in Illinois, which advanced to Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker’s five-step re-opening plan on May 29. Early trends point positively towards the state reaching Phase 4 by June 26.
That would allow gatherings of up to 50 people in public places, although ballparks would have to be empty in order for teams to play games.
“Realistically, I think our state would have to reach Phase 5 in order to play games,” Pinto said.
The earliest Illinois could reach Phase 5 is sometime in late July. By then, it’s certain that the league will have made its decision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!