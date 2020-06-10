Baseball | Decision looming for Frontier League

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decision time is looming for the Frontier League.

Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said on Wednesday that the 14-team league will probably decide whether to proceed with some version of a 2020 season in the next two weeks.

“You have to give everyone some lead time in case you have a season,” he said. “You’re probably looking at four weeks of spring training before you can start. You have to make up a schedule, and you have to make sure your players can get to you.”

The league’s decision-making process, which is influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the country since mid-March, is complicated by a variety of circumstances. Its offseason expansion, which saw it add five teams from the Can-Am League, is working against it in a way.

New teams in Rockland, New York, Sussex County, New Jersey, Augusta, New Jersey, Quebec City and Trois Rivieres, Quebec add not just a new region to the Midwest-based league but other factors. Laws of two other states and an entire country are in play.

In fact, travel isn’t allowed between the U.S. and Canada until June 22. It is, as Pinto put it, the ultimate waiting game in progress.

“Everything remains fluid,” he said.