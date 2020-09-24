Baseball | Frontier League agrees to partnership with MLB

There are currently 162 minor league teams, and that number will go down to 120 — or four per MLB franchise — if Manfred gets his way. The proposal also calls for the remaining minor league teams to assume more costs, which critics say could further cut into a bottom line severely affected by the cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season due to COVID-19.

Short-season leagues such as the Appalachian League and Pioneer League are expected to be eliminated, and teams throughout Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A will also get axed.

That also means the potential for more than a thousand minor league players to be released as soon as next week. Most will have no place to go, which leaves independent leagues like the Frontier, Atlantic and American Association as the likely winners in that scenario.

Whether it’s that prospect, or the simple fact that his 14 teams now can boast of the MLB imprimatur in their marketing efforts, Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee declared Thursday one of the greatest moments in league history.

“This will be beneficial in growing the game in all our U.S. and Canadian markets in the years to come,” he said in a press release.