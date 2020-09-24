Baseball | Frontier League agrees to partnership with MLB

There aren’t a lot of specifics known about Thursday morning’s announcement that the Frontier League has agreed in principle to become a partner of Major League Baseball.
But Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto wasted little time referring to the news as a game-changer, citing all the ways in which the team could benefit from an affiliation with MLB.
“It’s an exciting time to be part of the Frontier League,” he said. “It’s going to give us the opportunity to work with MLB on marketing and promotional experiences to provide a better fan experience.
“Bringing MLB statistical and analytical systems into the league will make it easier for our players to be scouted by MLB teams. We’ve already had 59 players sign contracts with MLB organizations since joining the league in 2007, and this could lead to more.”
The sides have yet to sign an agreement, and probably won’t make it official until at least next week. That’s when MLB’s contract with Minor League Baseball expires, at which time a seismic shift in the minors is likely to occur.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear he would like to contract the minors by more than 25 percent, zeroing in on smaller markets with facilities that in most cases don’t meet professional baseball standards for one reason or another.
There are currently 162 minor league teams, and that number will go down to 120 — or four per MLB franchise — if Manfred gets his way. The proposal also calls for the remaining minor league teams to assume more costs, which critics say could further cut into a bottom line severely affected by the cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season due to COVID-19.
Short-season leagues such as the Appalachian League and Pioneer League are expected to be eliminated, and teams throughout Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A will also get axed.
That also means the potential for more than a thousand minor league players to be released as soon as next week. Most will have no place to go, which leaves independent leagues like the Frontier, Atlantic and American Association as the likely winners in that scenario.
Whether it’s that prospect, or the simple fact that his 14 teams now can boast of the MLB imprimatur in their marketing efforts, Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee declared Thursday one of the greatest moments in league history.
“This will be beneficial in growing the game in all our U.S. and Canadian markets in the years to come,” he said in a press release.
Like most organized pro baseball leagues, the Frontier League sat out 2020 due to coronavirus. The shutdown was particularly hard to take for everyone involved with the league after it expanded from nine franchises to 14 last October by adding five teams from the Can-Am League.
The league in general and the Miners in particular were already planning for a 2021 season. Now they can do it with the MLB brand — and possibly some rule adaptations that the league could be asked to try — in their corner.
“I am excited to see the new possibilities,” Pinto said.
