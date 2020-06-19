Baseball | Frontier League to make decision about 2020 season next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there’s a Frontier League season, it won’t involve its two franchises from Canada.

And the answer to whether the nation’s biggest independent pro baseball league will open its doors for business in 2020 is coming soon.

Commissioner Bill Lee and Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said Friday that the 14-team league is going to make a decision next week. Teams will need about four weeks to get their teams together on site and hold some sort of preseason practice before playing a shortened schedule.

The operative word here: If.

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lee said. “A lot of things are still up in the air.”

One of them is not a “hub” system that the American Association is planning to use in order to start a 60-game season on July 3. The league, which consists of 12 teams, is only going to have six of them play games. All six are located in areas that haven’t been affected as much by COVID-19.

Lee and Pinto said the possibility of hubs were broached during league meetings, but that team owners and other officials felt it couldn’t work nearly as well in the Frontier.