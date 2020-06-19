Baseball | Frontier League to make decision about 2020 season next week

If there’s a Frontier League season, it won’t involve its two franchises from Canada.
And the answer to whether the nation’s biggest independent pro baseball league will open its doors for business in 2020 is coming soon.
Commissioner Bill Lee and Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said Friday that the 14-team league is going to make a decision next week. Teams will need about four weeks to get their teams together on site and hold some sort of preseason practice before playing a shortened schedule.
The operative word here: If.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lee said. “A lot of things are still up in the air.”
One of them is not a “hub” system that the American Association is planning to use in order to start a 60-game season on July 3. The league, which consists of 12 teams, is only going to have six of them play games. All six are located in areas that haven’t been affected as much by COVID-19.
Lee and Pinto said the possibility of hubs were broached during league meetings, but that team owners and other officials felt it couldn’t work nearly as well in the Frontier.
“The American Association is in less populated areas than we are,” Pinto said.
Case in point: Wednesday night’s announcement that two of the Frontier’s new franchises wouldn’t play this year. Quebec and Trois Rivieres, Quebec, will sit out what schedule is played, if any, after a ban on non-essential travel between the United States and Canada was extended.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the ban, which was scheduled to end on Monday, would continue until July 21. The league’s Board of Directors held an emergency meeting on Wednesday via social media to vote on the situation.
It was the latest disruption to the league’s season caused by the pandemic, which has suspended play since a scheduled May 14 start.
“We are disappointed that the extension of travel restrictions will prevent them from playing against the other Frontier League teams in 2020,” said Lee. “Still, we are proud to have these two organizations as members of the league.”
In lieu of playing against U.S.-based teams this year, Quebec and Trois Rivieres are hoping to play a series of 48 games with Canadian players. A tentative plan, according to Le Journal de Quebec, calls for four teams to be formed, two in each city.
Quebec and Trois Rivieres were two of five teams from the Can-Am League that merged with the Frontier League in October, giving the circuit 14 franchises. The other three are New York, New Jersey and Sussex County, N.J.
Those five teams were grouped in a division with Lake Erie (Cleveland) and Washington, Pa. The other seven teams — the Miners, Gateway, Evansville, Joliet, Schaumburg, Windy City and Florence — were placed in the Midwest Division.
Illinois, home to five franchises, is on track to graduate from Phase 3 to Phase 4 on June 26 in Gov. Pritzker’s gradual reopening plan. In Phase 4, it would be possible for teams to open their stadiums, although crowds would be limited to 50 people with social distancing restrictions in effect.
Lee said a potential move into Phase 4 wouldn’t play a role in the league’s final decision.
“We just want to wait and see where things are early next week,” he said. “It’s just going to come down to what’s permitted, what kind of gatherings can you have, et cetera.”
