Frontier League Baseball | Davis, Miners try to stay in condition

On Friday night, Kyle Davis was supposed to be hitting in Rent One Park as the Miners tried to beat the Joliet Slammers. Instead, he was pondering the strangest spring of his baseball life, one that might end due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control.
COVID-19, which brought sports to a screeching halt on March 12, still has it mostly in a suspended state of animation as the calendar nears June 1. The Frontier League is no different from everyone else, its schedule delayed due to the pandemic while its 14 franchises hope they can play some kind of season.
For Davis and the rest of his Southern Illinois teammates, they’re in a situation no one could have predicted when 2020 started. They are working to stay in shape for a season that may or may not be played, even though the odds grow longer with each game crossed off the schedule.
“It’s better to be ready than not be ready,” Davis said. “What do you lose by getting ready to hit? The worst that can happen is that there is no season. It’s kind of a mental game for sure. It’s hard to keep motivated at times and it’s easy to lose hope with all that’s going on.
“But when we play again, you can bet that we’ll never take it for granted.”
The season is unlikely to start until at least July 1. Travel between the U.S. and Canada isn’t allowed until June 22. That’s notable in this case because in October, the league absorbed five teams from the Can-Am League, including two from north of the border in Quebec and Trois Rivieres.
As Davis noted during a phone conversation from his Ohio home, obstacles seem to mount as fast as progress happens. The league has teams in seven states, which means a myriad of protocol regarding coronavirus must be coordinated.
Yet players have to find a way to shelve the dark reality and prepare. Position players must run, hit and lift as though they’re about to step in the box next week and try to time a 90 mph fastball. Pitchers have to get throwing in while not using up too many bullets.
Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto said players communicate with strength and conditioning coach Chris Stone via Zoom on a regular basis.
“It’s different for every guy,” Pinto said on Thursday. “It depends on where they live. Some states have been open longer than others, other guys might have better equipment available to them. Players talk about what they’re doing, and Chris gives them suggestions as to what to do from there.”
Davis’ approach is to trust himself for the most part. He will talk with hitting coach Steve Marino frequently, but as Davis also puts it, it’s his career at stake.
“We’re kind of on our own, but Steve has the resources if we need them,” he said. “You have to get up and hit, and run.”
Davis was eager for 2020 to start. The former West Virginia Mountaineer earned all-league honors last year, batting .280 with 15 homers and 62 RBI. Davis posted 29 RBI and a 1.038 OPS in August, helping Southern Illinois win 10 straight games and make a run at a playoff spot before it petered out in the last week.
Turning 25 in December, Davis can already hear the clock ticking on his baseball career. He was considering retiring at season’s end to go to graduate school. COVID-19 has added an extra factor to the mix, one that might make the decision for him.
Nevertheless, Davis keeps waking up every day, ready to hit and run in case he gets to execute the hit-and-run at some point this summer.
“I don’t know what to think about it, but I’m going to stay ready,” he said.
“You control what you can control.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!