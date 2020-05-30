Frontier League Baseball | Davis, Miners try to stay in condition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Friday night, Kyle Davis was supposed to be hitting in Rent One Park as the Miners tried to beat the Joliet Slammers. Instead, he was pondering the strangest spring of his baseball life, one that might end due to circumstances beyond everyone’s control.

COVID-19, which brought sports to a screeching halt on March 12, still has it mostly in a suspended state of animation as the calendar nears June 1. The Frontier League is no different from everyone else, its schedule delayed due to the pandemic while its 14 franchises hope they can play some kind of season.

For Davis and the rest of his Southern Illinois teammates, they’re in a situation no one could have predicted when 2020 started. They are working to stay in shape for a season that may or may not be played, even though the odds grow longer with each game crossed off the schedule.

“It’s better to be ready than not be ready,” Davis said. “What do you lose by getting ready to hit? The worst that can happen is that there is no season. It’s kind of a mental game for sure. It’s hard to keep motivated at times and it’s easy to lose hope with all that’s going on.

“But when we play again, you can bet that we’ll never take it for granted.”