Frontier League Baseball | Earley's double lifts Miners to win

MARION — The Miners’ hottest hitter got a chance to win the game and wasted little time doing just that.
Nolan Earley ripped a ground-rule double down the left field line in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night, snapping a tie and giving Southern Illinois a 3-2 decision over Joliet at Rent One Park.
Jarrod Watkins, who returned from the injured list after missing 27 games, led off the inning with a single off reliever Brad VanAsdlen (1-2). After Yeltsin Gudino sacrificed Watkins to second, there was a school of thought that the Slammers (14-24) might walk Earley intentionally.
But VanAsdlen went after him and after taking a ball, Earley jumped on a pitch over the outer half and took it the other way. The ball landed inside the line and skipped over the retaining wall, enabling Watkins to trot home from second.
It was the capper of a 3 for 4, 2-double performance for Earley that continued the veteran’s roll. In his last 10 games, Earley is 19 of 41 with 16 RBI, upping his average to .308 and giving him a team-high 32 RBI for the year.
“That inning played out like we wanted,” said Miners manager Mike Pinto. “Jarrod starts with a hit, Yeltsin bunts him over and then our hottest hitter does the job. What he showed is that if you take the right approach, there are a lot of hits the other way.”
Joey Pulido (2-2) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to earn the win and Ryan Miller fanned the side in the ninth for his second save. It was the fifth win in six games for the Miners (21-19), including three in a row. They moved two games over .500 for the first time all year.
The bullpen was a big reason why. Blake Stelzer, Pulido and Miller retired nine of the 10 men they faced. Stelzer’s 1-2-3 seventh continued an incredible run for him. He’s allowed just two hits in 16 1/3 innings, striking out 17, and hasn’t allowed a hit to a lefthanded batter in 17 at-bats.
“He’s really competitive and he’s had a really good stretch for us,” Pinto said of Stelzer.
The season’s largest crowd of 3,508 was treated to the season’s weirdest start. Moments after Cunningham induced a game-opening grounder to short from Dylan Hardy, sirens sounded and a pre-recorded announcement came on asking fans to head for the exits because of a fire.
About two or three minutes later, the public address announcer assured the audience that it was a false alarm and that fans could return to their seats. The false alarm wasn’t totally false. There was a fire in the concession stand behind home plate and it shut down for the game’s remainder.
So did the offenses until the fourth inning. Cunningham faced the minimum coming into the fourth, but found himself staring at a 2-0 deficit after Braxton Davidson clocked a two-run homer over the second level of advertising beyond the right field fence.
It was the 10th homer of the year for Davidson, who is perhaps the Frontier League’s ultimate example of a “three true outcomes” player. In 97 at-bats, Davidson has drawn 29 walks and whiffed 46 times.
The Miners answered back quickly in their half of the fourth. Earley started with a ground-rule double to right-center and reached third on Gianfranco Wawoe’s single. Luke Mangieri grounded a single between first and second to score Earley and Jared Mang equalized at 2, though it was at the cost of a 6-4-3 double play.
Following that blip, pitching regained control. Cunningham sailed through his final two innings, finishing with seven strikeouts over six innings. He gave up five hits and two runs in his fourth quality start in six outings, but settled for a no-decision.
So did Joliet starter Cam Aufderheide, who retired 10 of the last 11 men he faced. Over seven innings, Aufderheide scattered six hits, giving up two runs and fanning six with only one walk. But it wasn’t enough for him to notch his first win.
Weather permitting, the series continues at 6:05 Saturday night with Trent Johnson (0-3, 4.64) toeing the mound for Southern Illinois against Austin Shea (1-4, 6.16).