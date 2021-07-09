Frontier League Baseball | Earley's double lifts Miners to win

Joey Pulido (2-2) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to earn the win and Ryan Miller fanned the side in the ninth for his second save. It was the fifth win in six games for the Miners (21-19), including three in a row. They moved two games over .500 for the first time all year.

The bullpen was a big reason why. Blake Stelzer, Pulido and Miller retired nine of the 10 men they faced. Stelzer’s 1-2-3 seventh continued an incredible run for him. He’s allowed just two hits in 16 1/3 innings, striking out 17, and hasn’t allowed a hit to a lefthanded batter in 17 at-bats.

“He’s really competitive and he’s had a really good stretch for us,” Pinto said of Stelzer.

The season’s largest crowd of 3,508 was treated to the season’s weirdest start. Moments after Cunningham induced a game-opening grounder to short from Dylan Hardy, sirens sounded and a pre-recorded announcement came on asking fans to head for the exits because of a fire.

About two or three minutes later, the public address announcer assured the audience that it was a false alarm and that fans could return to their seats. The false alarm wasn’t totally false. There was a fire in the concession stand behind home plate and it shut down for the game’s remainder.