Frontier League Baseball | Faith propels newest Miner to success

Michael Austin calls himself a man of faith.
Perhaps it was that belief that helped turn his season around. Or it was the fact that the Miners were in dire need of pitching on June 10 when manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto made a call to the Washington Wild Things.
Regardless, the guy who was languishing in the Washington bullpen after spending the 2018-19 seasons as a starting pitcher is now in the Southern Illinois rotation, two starts removed from the team’s first no-hitter in six years and the owner of the Frontier League’s lowest earned run average entering Friday night’s start against Evansville.
“This process has been a total God moment,” he said Wednesday.
Since starring at Century High School in the Baltimore area and earning a scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University, the 27-year-old Austin has experienced what he terms a roller-coaster. There have been thrills, chills and the occasional spill, but he has emerged from the ride no worse for wear.
“I’ve held on tight and my faith has been huge,” he said.
Pinto’s faith that Austin could help fill injury-created holes in the rotation was validated immediately. In his Miners’ debut June 15 at Lake Erie, Austin used just 87 pitches to fire the franchise’s third no-no, walking two and fanning five in the seven-inning nightcap of a doubleheader.
Moments after retiring to the clubhouse for a postgame celebration with his new teammates, Austin’s cell phone was the most popular device in Avon, Ohio.
“I probably got about 80 texts in the next day from family and friends,” he said. “Their support was overwhelming. It was just amazing.”
“He fits the mold of the pitcher we’re looking for here,” Pinto said. “He goes after hitters and fills the strike zone.”
Which is something he didn’t always do his first three seasons as a college pitcher at Bethune-Cookman, even though there were clear signs of potential.
In fact, Austin became the team’s closer late in the 2014 season, holding opponents to a .236 average and pitching to a 3.03 ERA. He helped the Wildcats win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament and earn the league’s auto bid to the NCAA Championships.
But Austin’s 2015 campaign didn’t go nearly as well. He lost the strike zone, issuing 39 walks in 54 2/3 innings, and his ERA more than doubled to 6.42. Following the season, Austin decided that going home again was his best move because he developed doubts about the B-C program.
So he transferred to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, better known as UMBC. And also better known to most sports fans these days as the school that pulled off the first 16-1 upset in NCAA men’s basketball championship history when it trounced Virginia in 2018.
The Retrievers, as it turned out, helped Austin retrieve his career.
“It was fantastic,” Austin said. “I got my degree in psychology and we won the conference tournament, so we got to go to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. It was awesome.”
Austin’s contribution in 2017 was a 4-3 record and 4.75 ERA in 18 games, half as a starter. His control was much better with only 22 walks in 66 1/3 innings. It was good enough to earn a free-agent shot from the Kansas City Royals’ organization.
That summer, Austin split time between the Royals’ Arizona League squad and its Appalachian League outfit in Burlington, N.C. He went 2-0 with five saves and a 4.41 ERA, fanning 17 batters in 16 1/3 innings between the teams.
It wasn’t enough to land him a spot in the organization’s 2018 plans, so he wound up in Washington. There, he went 3-3, 4.08 in 14 games and struck up a friendship with a righthander named Chase Cunningham. The duo celebrated a league championship months later before Cunningham was traded to the Miners in December 2018.
Austin made 20 starts for the Wild Things in 2019, posting a 6-8 mark and another 4.08 ERA for a team that simply couldn’t score runs. Austin didn’t pitch last year when most minor leagues shut down due to COVID-19.
His role had changed for the worse in the early going of his third year with Washington. Then Southern Illinois lost multiple starters due to injuries before and after Opening Night. Pinto solicited Cunningham’s opinion on Austin and then pulled the trigger.
Now Austin is out of the bullpen, back in a rotation and has made an impact on his new team — on and off the field.
“An incredible man of faith,” pitching coach Eric Minshall says of him.
George Michael once sang that you have to have faith. Austin is a living example of it.
“The past is the past,” he said. “Every time you see me, I’m giving it all I have.”