Frontier League Baseball | Faith propels newest Miner to success

Moments after retiring to the clubhouse for a postgame celebration with his new teammates, Austin’s cell phone was the most popular device in Avon, Ohio.

“I probably got about 80 texts in the next day from family and friends,” he said. “Their support was overwhelming. It was just amazing.”

“He fits the mold of the pitcher we’re looking for here,” Pinto said. “He goes after hitters and fills the strike zone.”

Which is something he didn’t always do his first three seasons as a college pitcher at Bethune-Cookman, even though there were clear signs of potential.

In fact, Austin became the team’s closer late in the 2014 season, holding opponents to a .236 average and pitching to a 3.03 ERA. He helped the Wildcats win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament and earn the league’s auto bid to the NCAA Championships.

But Austin’s 2015 campaign didn’t go nearly as well. He lost the strike zone, issuing 39 walks in 54 2/3 innings, and his ERA more than doubled to 6.42. Following the season, Austin decided that going home again was his best move because he developed doubts about the B-C program.