Frontier League Baseball | Miners announce lower ticket prices for 2021

Marion — The Southern Illinois Miners announced Friday that they are offering new lower ticket prices, along with full- and partial-season ticket membership plans at new, lower, never-before-seen rates, for the upcoming 2021 season.

With ballpark capacity expected to be reduced this summer due to state COVID-19 guidelines, fans with a ticket membership plan can guarantee their seat for home games at Rent One Park. There are five tiers of ticket membership plans available, starting at $110. Single-game tickets, which will be priced at $5, $8, and $12, will go on sale later this spring based on availability and capacity limitations.

The Miners have also made parking free for the 2021 season, and are also making rounds of mini golf at the Mini Golf Club at Rent One Park free with a game ticket.

Along with introducing these new cost-saving measures, the Miners are also implementing safety and efficiency measures to help make fans feel safe when visiting Rent One Park. Fans will now be able to access their tickets digitally, and mobile food ordering will also be implemented this season. Details on these measures will be announced in the coming weeks.