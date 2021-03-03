Frontier League Baseball | Miners bring back Stelzer and Mitchell, sign Mang

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners announced Wednesday that pitcher Blake Stelzer and outfielder Dalton Mitchell have returned to the club after playing elsewhere in 2020, and have also signed outfielder Jared Mang out of the California Winter League.

Stelzer, a 6’3” right-handed pitcher, played for the St. Cloud Rox in the summer collegiate Northwoods League in 2020, and had a 3-1 record and seven saves in 16 appearances out of the bullpen along with 22 strikeouts, 11 walks, and a 2.73 ERA. He was slated to join the Miners last year out of Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he pitched to a 0.52 ERA in 17 1/3 innings along with a 25:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a senior before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college athletics.

Mitchell, a Metropolis native, played with the Chicago Deep Dish of the City of Champions Cup league that took place in Joliet last year, seeing 10 games of action in the outfield. He previously hit .417 in 11 games with the Roswell Invaders in the Pecos League in 2019 after batting .264 with 10 doubles and 33 RBIs as a senior at Indiana University-Southeast that same year. Mitchell also spent three seasons playing at Alabama A&M University.