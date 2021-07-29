Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Earley keeps hitting simple

MARION -- So how does one go about hitting 90-plus mile per hour fastballs, curves that dip at the last moment, sliders that move nearly a foot in mid-air or changeups that fall off the table just in time to avoid your swing?

“You keep it simple,” Miners right fielder Nolan Earley said.

Based on the last month or so, Earley has kept things really simple. A slow start has morphed into a scalding middle of the season, one that if it continues into the last 40 games would not only mark the best year of his career but might push him into consideration for Most Valuable Player in the Frontier League.

Entering Thursday night’s home game with Schaumburg, Earley is batting .330 with seven homers and 39 RBI. He ranks 10th in the league in hitting and is tied for fifth in RBI with New Jersey’s Russ Olive. Earley boasts a .404 on-base percentage and is slugging .498, giving him an impressive .902 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

His 67 hits are tied for fourth in the league with Florence’s Trevor Craport and are just two off the league lead. Simply put, Earley has been everything that manager Mike Pinto envisioned — and more — when he brought him back for his second stint with Southern Illinois.