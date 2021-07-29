Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Earley keeps hitting simple

MARION -- So how does one go about hitting 90-plus mile per hour fastballs, curves that dip at the last moment, sliders that move nearly a foot in mid-air or changeups that fall off the table just in time to avoid your swing?
“You keep it simple,” Miners right fielder Nolan Earley said.
Based on the last month or so, Earley has kept things really simple. A slow start has morphed into a scalding middle of the season, one that if it continues into the last 40 games would not only mark the best year of his career but might push him into consideration for Most Valuable Player in the Frontier League.
Entering Thursday night’s home game with Schaumburg, Earley is batting .330 with seven homers and 39 RBI. He ranks 10th in the league in hitting and is tied for fifth in RBI with New Jersey’s Russ Olive. Earley boasts a .404 on-base percentage and is slugging .498, giving him an impressive .902 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
His 67 hits are tied for fourth in the league with Florence’s Trevor Craport and are just two off the league lead. Simply put, Earley has been everything that manager Mike Pinto envisioned — and more — when he brought him back for his second stint with Southern Illinois.
“I knew what kind of player we were getting because we had him before,” Pinto said. “But you have to say that what he’s done this year might be above expectations.”
There are two reasons that’s true. One, Earley hadn’t played since 2019, when he struggled to a career-low .218 average with seven homers and 32 RBI for the American Association’s Milwaukee Milkmen. Secondly, there was rust to chip off his game.
No matter how much he worked on his swing last summer in Phoenix while helping his brother, Michael, coach a travel ball team, Earley knew it wasn’t the same as confronting a pitcher in a game situation.
“You can train all you want, but it’s not the same as a game,” he said. “You have a guy at the mound trying his best to get you out. I got back out here and I felt like a little kid again. I felt like I hadn’t played in 10 years.”
That helps explain Earley’s early struggles. Trying to do it all in a lineup missing a number of key pieces due to injuries, Earley was fighting to keep his average over .250. He was striking out frequently, not piecing together the thoughtful, competitive at-bats that marked his first three years with the Miners, when he batted .291, .263 and .265 while knocking in 156 runs.
As Earley worked to fine-tune his swing, Pinto reminded him of something.
“Just be Nolan Earley,” Pinto said. “Don’t try to do too much.”
In other words, keep it simple.
“I try to do my thinking on the bench and in the on-deck circle,” Earley said. “Once I’m at the plate, I’m reacting.”
Earley’s batting average soared shortly thereafter and hasn’t stopped for more than a month. Pinto said a 2 ½-week stretch in which Earley batted .500 was as hot as he’s ever seen a player. Clutch homers, ringing extra-base hits up gaps and well-struck singles have been his lingua franca since late June.
Included in Earley’s numbers are a .416 average with runners on base, a .408 average with runners in scoring position and a .333 mark with two outs and runners in scoring position.
“When you go on a streak like that,” said Earley, “it’s a lot of hard work and preparation, but I want to say that some of it is having luck go your way. You get those bloop hits that somehow fall in there, but day in and day out, you’re doing your homework on who’s pitching, keep working in the cage and work with your coaches, and that’s what happens.”
Earley’s hot spell has the Miners within four games of Florence for first place in the West Division. Their 30-25 mark entering Thursday’s game is solid, considering the rookie-laden lineup they fielded for most of the season’s first month.
Confident is the word to describe Earley’s feeling about the season’s remainder.
“Once we get rolling, we’re a really dangerous team,” he said. “We’re firing on all cylinders. Our pitching is good and our defense is good. When we get all those things going, we’re a hard team to beat. When we get into September, all the guys are going to be healthy.
“If we get to the playoffs, we’re going to be a dangerous team.”