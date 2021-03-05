Frontier League Baseball | Miners hire Tom Carcione as new hitting coach

Marion — The Southern Illinois Miners announced Friday that they have hired baseball coaching veteran Tom Carcione to be their new hitting coach in 2021. Carcione replaces Steve Marino, who departed the club to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The 54-year-old comes to Southern Illinois with nearly 30 years of experience across many different levels of baseball, both as a coach and as a player. Most-recently, Carcione served as the hitting coach for the Lincoln SaltDogs in the American Association from 2016-19. Under his tutelage, the SaltDogs finished in the top half of the league in home runs in each of his last three seasons, bashing a league-best 116 long balls in 2018. They also finished among the top teams in the circuit with a .274 team average and .357 on-base percentage that season, and were fourth-best with 531 runs scored. In addition, Lincoln was also top-five in the American Association in home runs, batting average, and on-base percentage in 2017.

“First, I would like to thank Mike Pinto for the opportunity to join the Miners organization,” Carcione said. “With the success and reputation of the Miners through the years, I am excited to become a member of the coaching staff and help with their continued success and pursuit of a Frontier League championship.”