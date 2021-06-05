Frontier League Baseball | Miners lose late lead, game to Lake Erie

MARION — On Steve Marino Night at Rent One Park, the script demanded a Miners’ win.

But sports doesn’t always follow the script, unless said script involves a bullpen implosion from Southern Illinois early in the Frontier League season.

About three hours after retiring Marino’s number, Southern Illinois coughed up a 4-2 eighth inning lead Saturday and lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the Lake Erie Crushers on Connor Oliver’s one-out RBI triple to the left-center field fence in the top of the 10th.

Miners left fielder Jared Mang just missed a game-winning three-run homer by inches in the bottom of the inning when his drive down the left field line hooked foul. Mang grounded to second on the next pitch to strand runners at first and third.

Marino, the Miners’ former captain and third baseman who also served as manager Mike Pinto’s hitting coach after retiring as a player, became the fourth player in club history to have his number retired.

After a series of speeches and videos, his No. 14 joined Ryan Bird’s No. 13, Ralph Santana’s No. 20 and the No. 31 of Joey Metropoulos on the left field fence.

A lifelong Yankees fan, Marino paid tribute to the Miners and the team’s success during his three years with the club.