Frontier League Baseball | Miners lose late lead, game to Lake Erie

MARION — On Steve Marino Night at Rent One Park, the script demanded a Miners’ win.
But sports doesn’t always follow the script, unless said script involves a bullpen implosion from Southern Illinois early in the Frontier League season.
About three hours after retiring Marino’s number, Southern Illinois coughed up a 4-2 eighth inning lead Saturday and lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the Lake Erie Crushers on Connor Oliver’s one-out RBI triple to the left-center field fence in the top of the 10th.
Miners left fielder Jared Mang just missed a game-winning three-run homer by inches in the bottom of the inning when his drive down the left field line hooked foul. Mang grounded to second on the next pitch to strand runners at first and third.
Marino, the Miners’ former captain and third baseman who also served as manager Mike Pinto’s hitting coach after retiring as a player, became the fourth player in club history to have his number retired.
After a series of speeches and videos, his No. 14 joined Ryan Bird’s No. 13, Ralph Santana’s No. 20 and the No. 31 of Joey Metropoulos on the left field fence.
A lifelong Yankees fan, Marino paid tribute to the Miners and the team’s success during his three years with the club.
“When I was a kid,” he said in a speech to the crowd of 1,048, “I wanted to play in the major leagues at Yankee Stadium. Well, the Frontier League was my major leagues and Rent One Park was my Yankee Stadium. One of the things I loved about Yankee Stadium was seeing Monument Park in left-center field, where you’d see the plaques of the Yankee legends.
“Well, seeing my banner out in left field is my Monument Park. And I have to thank my teammates for that, because without them, I wouldn’t have had the success I did here.”
Perhaps spurred on by Marino’s speech, Southern Illinois was in position to win consecutive games for the first time this year after Chase Cunningham permitted only three hits and one earned run in seven innings.
The offense was led by Ian Walters, who just a week ago ended a good college career at SIU. In the fourth, with two on and two outs, Walters laced a two-run double into the left field corner that scored Luke Mangieri and Anthony Brocato to erase the Crushers’ 1-0 edge.
In the sixth, Walters and ex-SIU teammate Nick Neville had the answers for a two-out RBI single by Brody Wofford that tied the game 2-2. Walters drilled a ground-rule double to right-center that plated Nolan Earley to regain the lead and Neville followed two batters later with a sacrifice fly to center.
But Cunningham's potential win was wiped out in mere moments in the eighth. Opening Night starter Zac Westcott, who last pitched on Wednesday and isn't scheduled to go again until Tuesday night at Windy City, was brought in to protect a two-run advantage.
Bryan De La Rosa ripped a triple to left-center that easily scored Shawon Dunston, Jr. from first, then trotted home when Brody Wofford lofted a sacrifice fly to center.
Neville came within a few feet of walking Lake Erie off in the ninth, but his towering drive to right field died on the warning track.
Then Oliver stroked his game-winning hit off Kyle Hinton (0-3), marking the fifth loss suffered by the Miners’ bullpen in nine games.
J.T. Perez (1-0) earned the win for the Crushers (2-7).
The teams conclude their series Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with Tyler Brown (0-0, 6.00) throwing for Southern Illinois against a Lake Erie pitcher to be determined.