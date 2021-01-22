Frontier League Baseball | Miners sign Hinton, Miller for 2021

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners announced Friday that they have signed right-handed pitchers Kyle Hinton and Ryan Miller for the upcoming 2021 season.

Hinton comes to Southern Illinois with two years of experience in the Kansas City Royals organization, most-recently at Single-A Lexington in 2019 where he posted a 3-5 record, five saves, and a 3.26 ERA, striking out 60 batters while allowing just 38 hits in 58 innings over 36 games. He had similar success the previous season between Rookie-level Burlington and A-Advanced Wilmington, amassing six saves in 20 games with a 3.31 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 23 hits in 32 2/3 innings.

Selected in the 16th round by the Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hinton pitched three years collegiately at the University of Delaware in his home state, boasting a 2.78 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 90 2/3 innings as a starter his junior season.

A native of Venice, Florida, Miller joins the Miners from the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, where he pitched for two seasons. In 27 games at Single-A Kane County in 2019, he pitched to a 4-6 record in 27 games along with a 3.62 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 17 walks in 54 2/3 innings. As a rookie for Short-season Single-A Hillsboro in 2018, Miller put up a 3-0 record in 12 games, a 3.86 ERA, and 10 strikeouts against a lone walk in 11 2/3 innings.