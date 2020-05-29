Frontier League Baseball | No timetable for season opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest news from the Frontier League is no news.

League commissioner Bill Lee said in a statement on the league’s website Friday that there is no timetable for the opening of its season, which has been delayed by COVID-19. The season was supposed to start on May 14, but is unlikely to begin until at least July 1, if then.

Travel across the U.S.-Canada border isn’t being allowed until June 22, which is problematic for the league. It added five teams from the Can-Am League in October, including Quebec and Trois Rivieres, which are subject to Canada’s policies regarding coronavirus.

“While we would love to be playing baseball,” Lee said, “there are many factors involved in the decision as to when or if we will be able to open.”

All of those factors are related to the pandemic, which has taken more than 100,000 lives in America. While Illinois moved into Stage 3 on Friday, which permits gatherings of 10 people or fewer, it won’t reach Stage 4 until at least June 26. Only then would gatherings of up to 50 people be allowed.

Stage 5, which permits large public gatherings, is at least two months away. That only happens if all four regions of the state progress in a manner deemed sufficient by Gov. Pritzker.