Frontier League Baseball | No timetable for season opening

The latest news from the Frontier League is no news.
League commissioner Bill Lee said in a statement on the league’s website Friday that there is no timetable for the opening of its season, which has been delayed by COVID-19. The season was supposed to start on May 14, but is unlikely to begin until at least July 1, if then.
Travel across the U.S.-Canada border isn’t being allowed until June 22, which is problematic for the league. It added five teams from the Can-Am League in October, including Quebec and Trois Rivieres, which are subject to Canada’s policies regarding coronavirus.
“While we would love to be playing baseball,” Lee said, “there are many factors involved in the decision as to when or if we will be able to open.”
All of those factors are related to the pandemic, which has taken more than 100,000 lives in America. While Illinois moved into Stage 3 on Friday, which permits gatherings of 10 people or fewer, it won’t reach Stage 4 until at least June 26. Only then would gatherings of up to 50 people be allowed.
Stage 5, which permits large public gatherings, is at least two months away. That only happens if all four regions of the state progress in a manner deemed sufficient by Gov. Pritzker.
“It is a very fluid situation,” said Miners manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto. “You have to remember that we have five teams in the league based in Illinois. We all have at least two steps to take before we could think about playing games.
“We have teams in six other states and Canada, and they have different laws as well. So it’s hard to predict just what will happen.”
That being said, Pinto has given the possibility of a shortened season thought. He believes teams will need plenty of depth. In fact, the league has held talks about expanding rosters if the season is able to launch sometime in July.
On Thursday, Pinto remembered at least three instances of players playing in all 96 games. Under these circumstances, he believes playing an entire 60-game schedule is unlikely for any player.
“They didn’t have a full offseason,” he said. “We will have to be very careful to closely monitor their progress. We’d have to modify a pitcher’s throwing program and their schedule for throwing in games. Let’s say you’re a starting pitcher and you’ve been in shelter in place, like we have been in Illinois.
“You might be able to go maybe two or three innings the first time out until you can stretch out your arm. I’d say most of us would use extra roster spots on pitchers.”
If the Frontier is able to start its season, there’s a chance it will be the only professional baseball league running. An ESPN report Friday indicated that Minor League Baseball would likely cancel its season, and the Major League season is questionable due to concerns about testing and finances between players and owners.
