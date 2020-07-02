Frontier League Baseball | Pinto, Miners already planning for a 2021 season

Make no mistake about it, Pinto would rather be filling out a lineup card and running games. At this time four months ago, he was feeling pretty good about the personnel assembled for 2020.

Three straight playoff misses stuck in his craw. The league’s expansion from nine to 14 teams — five were added from the Can-Am League to make up for the folding of the River City Rascals after they won the Frontier title in September — resulted in a slight loosening of the age rules.

The Miners used those to welcome back a couple of familiar faces from their last playoff team in 2016. Craig Massey and Nolan Earley were returning to beef up an offense that ran hot and cold since then.

Although the pitching staff lost ace Chase Cunningham, it added enough to make up for his absence. According to long-time trainer Chris Stone and original Miner Ralph Santana, Pinto had assembled a potential powerhouse.

“They felt this was the best team we’ve had since 2010,” Pinto said.

That team went 64-32, winning a Frontier League record 20 consecutive games at one point and standing at 39-9 after 48 games. One will never know if this group could have approached that level of dominance, but Pinto said most of them are interested in giving it a shot in 2021.