Frontier League Baseball | Pinto, Miners already planning for a 2021 season

Mike Pinto didn’t become the all-time winningest manager in Frontier League history because he didn’t have a plan, or failed to adjust when necessary.
One week after the Miners’ season was canceled because of COVID-19, Pinto is already working on a 2021 season that may or may not be played.
“We’re putting pieces in place,” he said. “There were 976 players released by Major League organizations in May. We’ve already hired someone to help with that process. We’re going to do our normal vetting process — finding the guys who are the best fit for us.”
It's just one of many tasks that the Southern Illinois skipper, who doubles as the team’s chief operating officer, has juggled since the league officially scotched the 2020 campaign last week.
Among other things, Pinto is pitching in on the business side while working to keep team sponsors in place for next year. There’s always something to be done in independent league baseball, so even though there aren’t games to play or moves to make, Pinto is staying busy.
“For 19 years, I’ve been going to the ballpark every day at this time,” he said just before noon Wednesday morning. “This has been a weird summer, but I know there are people who have it far worse than I do. They don’t have a job to go to.”
Make no mistake about it, Pinto would rather be filling out a lineup card and running games. At this time four months ago, he was feeling pretty good about the personnel assembled for 2020.
Three straight playoff misses stuck in his craw. The league’s expansion from nine to 14 teams — five were added from the Can-Am League to make up for the folding of the River City Rascals after they won the Frontier title in September — resulted in a slight loosening of the age rules.
The Miners used those to welcome back a couple of familiar faces from their last playoff team in 2016. Craig Massey and Nolan Earley were returning to beef up an offense that ran hot and cold since then.
Although the pitching staff lost ace Chase Cunningham, it added enough to make up for his absence. According to long-time trainer Chris Stone and original Miner Ralph Santana, Pinto had assembled a potential powerhouse.
“They felt this was the best team we’ve had since 2010,” Pinto said.
That team went 64-32, winning a Frontier League record 20 consecutive games at one point and standing at 39-9 after 48 games. One will never know if this group could have approached that level of dominance, but Pinto said most of them are interested in giving it a shot in 2021.
Southern Illinois has contractual rights to its players for next year, although Pinto said he won’t stand in anyone’s way if they can find a league still playing this summer. Massey signed on with a team playing out of Sugarland, Texas, which plays in the Atlantic League.
“Most of our guys have called back, wanting to come back next year,” Pinto said.
Pinto was already thinking about next year long before the league pulled the plug on 2020. Even if a shortened season could have been played, it would have been costly financially. Only 684 people per game would have been allowed into Rent One Park, including players.
The Miners wouldn’t have been allowed to use host families for players. They would have had to shell out about $100 per player to stay in hotel rooms. In addition, the team would have been required to take three buses on road trips and book twice as many rooms to adhere to health and social distancing protocols.
In the end, playing a season was simply too risky on all levels.
“Our responsibility,” Pinto summed up, “was to not be part of the problem.”
