Former third baseman David Freese earned a spot in the integrity Hall of Fame by declining a spot in the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame.

Freese enjoyed a productive 11-year major league career. A product of Lafayette High School, he was something of a hometown hero when he came up with the Cardinals in 2009. He was with the Cardinals for five years, but was a fixture in the lineup for just two seasons, 2012 and 2013.

A solid player throughout his career, Freese was selected to the National League All-Star team in 2012.

It was Freese’s performance in the 2011 postseason that solidified his status as a St. Louis Cardinals’ folk hero. He earned MVP honors in both the National League Championship Series against Milwaukee and the World Series vs. the Texas Rangers.

In Game Six of the World Series, Freese, and the Cardinals, were down to the final strike, trailing 7-5 in the ninth. Freese ripped a triple over the head of Nelson Cruz to tie the game. A more accomplished fielder might have caught the ball, but Cruz didn’t and Freese sent the game into extra innings.

Two innings later, Freese led off the 11th inning against Mark Lowe. After working the count to 3-2, Freese etched his name into Cardinals’ history, blasting the ball into the grass in front of the batter’s eye in centerfield.

“We will see you tomorrow night,” said Joe Buck on the network broadcast. The area where the home run ball landed is still known as Freese’s Lawn.

Those two at bats were certainly the highlight of Freese’s five-year stint in St. Louis. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels following the 2013 season and played seven more years with the Angels, Pirates and Dodgers.

Freese was a good major league player. He enjoyed a couple of productive years with the Cardinals. But, I agree with and applaud his conclusion that his career did not warrant a place in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

“I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it,” Freese said in a statement.

Freese is correct in his assessment. His performance in the 2011 postseason makes him a folk hero. However, a Hall of Fame should be reserved for the greatest players of all-time.

Despite his brilliance in the 2011 postseason, Freese is not in the same category as Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Ken Boyer, Ozzie Smith, Bruce Sutter and others. And, there is nothing wrong with being a folk hero.

The Game Six performance is legendary, but Freese just doesn’t have the body of work that one typically associates with a Hall of Fame. For him to have the self-awareness and the humility to step forward and decline the induction – that's also the stuff of legends.

In my opinion, that makes Freese a Hall of Famer in the game of life, an even higher honor.