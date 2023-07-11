With the Major League Baseball All-Star game the focus of this week’s national sports news, it caused me to ponder a few of my most memorable moments of the annual throwdown between the American and National leagues.

Today, it’s pretty much all rainbows and lollipops, meaning that it’s more of a show than a competitive game.

For the most part, everybody gets to play these days and there is no underlying animosity for one’s opponent in the other league. Part of that is probably because of how prevalent interleague play is today. Part of that is that players are more concerned about getting hurt and missing out on a potential big payday.

That wasn’t always the case.

When I was a kid growing up in the early 1970s, the only time a National League team faced an American League team was in the preseason or the World Series. Players in each league thought their league was better than the other. And they wanted to prove it.

I wouldn’t say there was hatred necessarily between the two leagues, but let’s just say the rivalry was much more intense.

In my lifetime, everything starts and finishes with the 1970 All-Star Game. I was 9 going on 10 years old, and what happened in this game was talked about for what seemed like forever in Southern Illinois.

In the bottom of the 12th inning of a tied game, Jim Hickman of the Chicago Cubs singled. The runner on second base – Cincinnati’s Pete Rose – raced around third and headed for home. The throw to the plate was not in time and Rose scored.

But what people remember moreso than who had the game-winning hit, or which team won the game, was that Cleveland Indians catcher Ray Fosse of Marion was blasted by Rose on the play.

Fosse had no chance to prepare for the hit and suffered a separation and fracture of the left shoulder. Although Fosse played several more years in the Majors, he was never the same All-Star caliber player he was in that 1970 contest.

Southern Illinoisans, who were much more unified as a group in those days, absolutely detested Rose. Fosse was our boy. He was from Marion. He was on baseball’s biggest stage, and now he was knocked out of action.

Even though I was a kid, I knew enough about the game to realize that Rose’s full-body blow was unnecessary. Count me as one of the many who did not like Rose after that.

I did not live in Marion, but it didn’t matter. Everywhere I went in which sports-minded males gathered – the ball diamond and barber shop, for example – the talk quickly turned to Rose and Fosse.

How ironic that Rose so many years later would serve time at the federal penitentiary in Fosse's hometown of Marion for tax evasion.

There were some pleasant All-Star Game memories for me.

In 1971, I saw Oakland A's slugger Reggie Jackson blast one off the light tower on top of the roof in right center against Pittsburgh ace Dock Ellis.

I saw some of the best who ever played the game in their final seasons – guys like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson, Roberto Clemente, Frank Robinson, and Brooke Robinson.

I saw my beloved Cardinals dominate the National League rosters of the 1980s with stars like Ozzie Smith, Tommy Herr, Keith Hernandez, George Hendrick, Lonnie Smith, Vince Coleman, and Jack Clark.

I saw former Saluki Dave Stieb, a hard-throwing righthanded pitcher, picked for seven American League All-Star games, also in the 1980s.

I saw New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter switch over to third base so that Cal Ripken could play his customary shortstop position in Cal's last All-Star Game in 2001.

I even got to see one All-Star Game in person – the 2009 game – when it came to Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

But again, none of these wondrous memories compare to the pain we Southern Illinoisans all felt in 1970.