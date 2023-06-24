MARION — Hometown boy Karsen Stotlar said the Thrillville Thrillbillies are a great fit this summer because he gets the opportunity to face more college hitters and sharpen his skills before the start of his sophomore year at John A. Logan College.

The 2022 Marion High School graduate has already made five appearances for Thrillville, all out of the bullpen. In a little over eight innings of work, he has recorded eight strikeouts.

Those kind of results will soon result in more innings.

The 6-foot-5 lefthander has most definitely caught the eye of Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana.

“The kid has a high ceiling,” Santana said of Stotlar. “He has a live arm and throws well from the left side. He challenges people, which I like and he goes out there and gets outs.”

Santana said Stotlar’s off-speed pitches are his most effective pitches.

“They’re pretty good. He’s been working them well off his fastball. I like the way he spots his pitches.”

Santana said that it’s not always easy for a pitcher, who has only been a starter in high school, to come out of the bullpen as a reliever.

“But he’s pretty much done what has been asked of him and never complains,” Santana said. “Karsen’s one of those blue-collar kids from Southern Illinois. He’s done great for us so far. He’s been ready when called upon. I like that he will do whatever it takes to help us win.

“So far, he’s bullpen only, but you never know … that could change,” Santana said. “He’s a great kid and I’ve enjoyed having him here.”

At John A. Logan this past spring, Stotlar only got one start and relieved in seven other appearances. He finished with a 1-1 win/loss record and had one save. He struck out 13 in just over 12 innings of work. His earned-run average was a respectable 3.55.

“Pitching for the Thrillbillies this summer has been a lot of fun, especially to have the opportunity to pitch in front of my hometown fans,” Stotlar said. “My goal is to get more innings. I also want to be able to throw the ball harder. I’ve even changed my arm slot a little bit when making my pitches in an effort to increase velocity.”

Stotlar said he is pitching with confidence.

“That’s definitely important going into my sophomore year at Logan,” he said. “I want to be someone my teammates and coaches can count on.”

Stotlar agrees with Santana that his off-speed pitch or change up is probably his best pitch right now.

“I’ve been working on a slider, too, for the first time this summer, but my change is getting some guys to roll over on the ball or strike out. I feel like I have pretty good command with it.”

Stotlar said the convenience of pitching against quality college hitters so close to home was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up this summer.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if I’m starting or relieving. I approach both the same. Just go out and throw strikes and try to get some quick outs. And there’s probably a little extra adrenaline when I’m pitching at home, but I don’t mind that either.”