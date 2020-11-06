Miners Baseball | Pinto: Former pitching coach Sagara's impact still felt

Brendan Sagara served as the Miners’ pitching coach for just one year, but manager Mike Pinto says his impact is still felt today.

“He designed a program, a full manual, and it was one of the things that started the Miners’ Way,” Pinto said Thursday. “The way we do it for pitchers, he had a lot to do with it. He was fastidious in his attention to detail.”

Sagara is the latest former Miner to get a promotion of sorts. He and Doug Mathis were named co-pitching coaches of the Texas Rangers Oct. 26, making them the first MLB club to use two people to handle a job that has forever belonged to one.

“With the amount of data every team has,” Sagara said Friday from his Hawaii home, “you can say every game for us is like an NFL Sunday. Only we do it 162 times a year.”

Of course, it can also be argued that it was overdue that two men tackle that job. In the last decade, teams have routinely divided the role of hitting coach to two men. And it can be argued that Texas has nothing to lose by taking on the role of pioneer.