Miners Baseball | Pinto: Former pitching coach Sagara's impact still felt

Brendan Sagara served as the Miners’ pitching coach for just one year, but manager Mike Pinto says his impact is still felt today.
“He designed a program, a full manual, and it was one of the things that started the Miners’ Way,” Pinto said Thursday. “The way we do it for pitchers, he had a lot to do with it. He was fastidious in his attention to detail.”
Sagara is the latest former Miner to get a promotion of sorts. He and Doug Mathis were named co-pitching coaches of the Texas Rangers Oct. 26, making them the first MLB club to use two people to handle a job that has forever belonged to one.
“With the amount of data every team has,” Sagara said Friday from his Hawaii home, “you can say every game for us is like an NFL Sunday. Only we do it 162 times a year.”
Of course, it can also be argued that it was overdue that two men tackle that job. In the last decade, teams have routinely divided the role of hitting coach to two men. And it can be argued that Texas has nothing to lose by taking on the role of pioneer.
In serving as one of MLB’s biggest disappointments in 2020, the Rangers pitched to an earned run average of 5.02, 11th of 15 American League teams. They started the year with high hopes and a rotation fronted by former Cardinal All-Star Lance Lynn, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, Mike Minor and free-agent signee Kyle Gibson.
Aside from Lynn, who might have enjoyed the best year of his career, nothing else panned out. Kluber lasted one game and three innings before a season-ending injury shelved him. Minor struggled before being dealt to Oakland at the trading deadline and Gibson posted a 5.35 earned run average, the second worst of his career.
Sagara’s work ethic could be just the thing Texas’ pitching staff needs. The guy who helped the Miners’ pitching staff thrive during the 2009 season, when they went 56-40 and just missed a Frontier League playoff berth, will have a plan.
“The year he was here, he would work late into the night to develop scouting reports for our pitchers to attack hitters,” Pinto said. “He did all the things that a really successful pitching coach does.
“Not that we haven’t had others, because we’ve had five Pitchers of the Year in 13 years in the league. But Brendan’s a guy who’s earned his chance in the Majors.”
The 45-year old Sagara, a native of Hawaii, pitched in the Frontier League with Evansville in 1999. He started his coaching career two years later in the league with Dubois County, and served as pitching coach for the 2007 Windy City team that won 68 games and put all four members of its coaching staff in MLB.
Sagara jumped into affiliated baseball a decade ago with the Miami Marlins, then scouted for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. After a couple of years with the Chicago Cubs, where he served as the minor league pitching coordinator, Sagara joined the Rangers before 2020.
He ended up working with pitchers at the team’s alternate training site, which was at Globe Life Field — right across the street from brand-new Globe Life Park.
“I hope that we never have to do an alternate site again, but it was a unique experience,” Sagara said.
Sagara is overseeing off-season throwing programs presently, and will work in the bullpen once the season starts. Assuming MLB can figure out a way to start on time in 2021, Texas opens on April 1 in Kansas City.
That’s not too far away from the league that helped launch Sagara’s coaching career.
“I met a lot of influential people in my career in the league,” he said of his time in the Frontier. “It set the foundation for the kind of coach and person I want to be. It has really helped me spread my wings.”
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.