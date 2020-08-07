Miners Baseball | Pinto not second-guessing decision

For the Miners, the last six weeks have been what manager/chief operating officer Mike Pinto refers to as uncharted territory.
Instead of heading for the stretch run of a Frontier League season that they hoped would result in their first league title since 2012, they’re scheming and planning for a 2021 season that they hope will be played.
But Pinto isn’t playing the what-if game with the league’s decision to cancel this season in late June. The increase of COVID-19 in recent weeks in Southern Illinois, as well as an outbreak among the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals that has put a crimp in the MLB season, has merely reinforced his notion that trying to play games wouldn’t have been safe.
“Every indicator said we shouldn’t play this year,” Pinto said Friday. “We really waited a long time. We met every week as a league to discuss it. Looking at it from our standpoint, it would have been really difficult to create a safe environment for the players, coaches, fans and our host families.”
St. Louis’ postponement Friday night of its home game with the Chicago Cubs was its eighth straight, dating back to July 31. Miami lost seven consecutive games when more than half its roster was diagnosed with coronavirus after a weekend series in Philadelphia.
The Miners never had to deal with that concern, but as an organization, they’re having to deal with another reality. With no games, no fans and little, if any, revenue coming into the coffers, they recently had to furlough some employees.
“To have the stadium empty right now is disheartening, but there are certainly many things more important than baseball at this moment,” Pinto said. “We are working on things behind the scenes.”
One of those things is what the 2021 roster might look like. The biggest factor will be what is done to control the pandemic. The second most important factor could be a reduction in minor league franchises.
MLB is trying to contract about 25 percent of its franchises in order to save costs and guarantee better facilities for minor leaguers. The upshot of that is that the Frontier League, which merged with the Can-Am League and expanded from nine to 14 teams last October, could expand again before 2021.
“There’s so many unknowns,” Pinto said. “We don’t know what our league is going to look like. We don’t know if the age limit will change or not. We’re been going through things with agents to see which players might be available.
“When we have more information about 2021, we can go after the players who give us the best chance of winning a championship.”
Some of those players, who were under contract for this season, have gotten to play games even though the Frontier League called off its season. Veteran infielder Craig Massey is batting .308 for a team playing in the Kentucky-based Bourbon Trail League, and starting pitcher Zac Westcott allowed just one run over six innings in his first start.
Another player in that league piqued Pinto’s interest. Former Miners starting pitcher Robby Rowland, who was signed by the Texas Rangers’ organization in 2018 after a successful first tour in Southern Illinois, made his return to the mound after losing nearly two full years to what Pinto described as a horrifying injury.
“The muscle tore from the bone while he was warming up in the bullpen,” he said of Rowland. They had to go in and surgically repair it, and it was a monstrous endeavor for him to return.
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve been around on a baseball field. He plays with the absolute joy of a young boy. He was planning to be in a Miners’ uniform this year.”
Like everyone else on the team, and in the league, those plans were deferred to 2021.
