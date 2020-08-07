Miners Baseball | Pinto not second-guessing decision

“To have the stadium empty right now is disheartening, but there are certainly many things more important than baseball at this moment,” Pinto said. “We are working on things behind the scenes.”

One of those things is what the 2021 roster might look like. The biggest factor will be what is done to control the pandemic. The second most important factor could be a reduction in minor league franchises.

MLB is trying to contract about 25 percent of its franchises in order to save costs and guarantee better facilities for minor leaguers. The upshot of that is that the Frontier League, which merged with the Can-Am League and expanded from nine to 14 teams last October, could expand again before 2021.

“There’s so many unknowns,” Pinto said. “We don’t know what our league is going to look like. We don’t know if the age limit will change or not. We’re been going through things with agents to see which players might be available.

“When we have more information about 2021, we can go after the players who give us the best chance of winning a championship.”