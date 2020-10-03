Miners Baseball | Steve Marino retires from coaching staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Playing, coaching, and working for the Miners organization have been years of my life that I will cherish forever,” Marino said. “I can't thank the front office staff, players I've coached, the incredible teammates I've had, and especially the wonderful fans enough for an amazing journey in professional baseball that they all made so special for me. The relationships I've made with all of them are not only ones I'll never forget, but ones I intend to continue for a very long time. I would like to send a special thank-you to Mike Pinto, who gave me an opportunity- first as a player, then a coach, and eventually a member of the front office. His mentorship, guidance and friendship over the years are going to help me in the next chapter of my life."

"I will certainly miss putting on a Miners uniform every summer, but I am very excited and honored to move into a career that helps serve and protect the great people of Illinois,” Marino added. “I have always had a great respect for law enforcement throughout my life, and I will take the responsibility of working in that line of duty very seriously. I will always support and root for the Miners, and look forward to cheering on the team alongside the many fans that supported me for so many years.”