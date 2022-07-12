For Mike Pinto, it's a 'strange' summer

SAUGET – The website still exists, even if the team no longer does.

Punch up southernillinoisminers.com and it dutifully comes up on your screen with a calendar and a list of stories chronicling a team that folded on October 6.

Fifteen years later after the franchise first swung its figurative pick-axe across the Frontier League landscape, its only manager sits at home in San Antonio, fresh off a trip to Cancun where he officiated the wedding of his son.

“It’s certainly been strange,” Mike Pinto said. “You figure the Miners had 14 years, plus the year we didn’t play. I was a manager for the two years before the Miners started and a coach for three years prior to that.

“I’ve been going to a baseball field every day for 20 years. This is the first year I haven’t.”

Instead, the guy who’s won more games than any manager in league history is watching grandchildren grow before his eyes, playing drums for a Chicago tribute band called San Antonio Transit and keeping his hand in the game by talking daily with his former players.

Track coaches might counsel their runners to run the race all the way through the finish line. In a way, it was that instinct that probably kept Pinto out of a dugout this year.

“The timing this year wasn’t real good,” he said. “I still had responsibilities to the organization to finish out business through December. Most guys are hired between October 1 and January 15 and I couldn’t send a resume out until after that.

“By that time, there are not many openings in the Frontier League. But I owed it to the Simmons family to finish out what we started.”

That would be Jayne and John Simmons, who ran the franchise from its start in 2007 until last fall. Southern Illinois had 13 winning seasons in 14 years, finishing under .500 just once in 2017. The club’s .574 winning percentage is the best in league history.

More than once, Pinto referred to the Miners as the New York Yankees of independent league baseball. While one could carp that one league title for all those winning seasons seems a bit light, the counter-point is that the team played just a handful of games in its history with nothing at stake, a claim few franchises in any sport can make.

And that is why Pinto will only return to a dugout under the right conditions. He doesn’t intend to limit himself to a manager’s job and he will consider front office positions, and he’ll also consider a position in a major league team’s organization.

“But it would be really tough to go to someone who didn’t have the standards to do it right and win,” he said. “As a business, we ran the Miners as a really high standard. Some owners, it’s important to win. Some, it’s not important to win.”

Winning was important to Pinto. Interview him after a tough loss in which there might have been a fundamental mistake that decided the game and it wasn’t hard to detect a vein sticking out. No one wanted to win more than Pinto.

But one thing Pinto thrived on – probably the reason why his teams won in Southern Illinois – was that he always remembered you win with people. Few managers built relationships on and off the field like Pinto.

“Mike’s foundational principle was he wanted to win about all else,” said Gateway pitcher Steven Ridings before the Grizzles played Washington Tuesday night. “He wanted players who wanted the same thing, that would go to battle on a nightly basis.

“If that was at the forefront of your mind, that’s where the relationships blossomed. I know he never questioned that desire from me and he would do things to help you win.”

And that might have been one reason why in November, when the Simmons’ rented out Wrigley Field on a Saturday night to celebrate all the Miners accomplished from 2007-21, about 150 former players made the trip to Chicago’s North Side.

“It was incredible to experience,” Pinto said. “The Miners’ Way is a real thing.

“The culture – Always a Miner – is something guys believe in.”