MLB | Former Saluki Shelton ends quest with Pirates' job

He’s learned from the likes of Itchy Jones, played with guys like Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera and managed players such as Robinson Cano during his baseball life.
If and when Major League Baseball starts its season, Derek Shelton will get a chance to demonstrate his knowledge and leadership ability in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ dugout. The 49-year-old Illinois native was hired on Nov. 27 to replace Clint Hurdle as the franchise’s 41st manager.
It was the culmination of a quest that lasted nearly 30 years. It was derailed once by an injury that ended his playing career after just two minor league seasons and 46 games, and set back in September of 2016 when the Tampa Bay Rays fired him as their hitting coach.
But Shelton kept plugging away and has earned his chance to run a team.
“There’s only 30 of these jobs in this game,” he said. “I feel fortunate to work in the game I love.”
Beginnings
To start with how he got one of those 30, go back to Shelton’s days at SIU. After a standout career at Warren High School in Gurnee, Ill., where he played for his dad, Ron, Derek committed to playing for one of the most iconic coaches in school history.
While Jones retired after Shelton’s sophomore year, when the Salukis went 49-14 and played in the NCAA Tournament, he remains a valued source for Shelton.
“I think the biggest thing is he never quit learning,” Shelton said of Jones. “He was at the forefront of being on the speaker’s circuit when it wasn’t a big deal. He even now asks why you’re doing this, and learning different ideas. You have to continue to evolve in this game. People who are good teachers and leaders do that.”
Ron Shelton described Derek as a gym rat and a baseball rat growing up, saying that from the age of 3 through his high school career, he went to every practice. The two years that Derek played for Jones reinforced an early notion.
Earning a paycheck while wearing a uniform was preferable to working 9-to-5 anywhere.
“He never wanted to wear a suit again,” Ron Shelton said of his son.
Playing for Pay
After finishing his SIU career in 1992 under Sam Riggleman and earning the Abe Martin Award, given to the Saluki showing honesty, leadership, excellence, dedication and loyalty on and off the field, Shelton signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent.
Receiving 68 at-bats over 26 games as a backup catcher for Oneonta of the New York-Penn League, Shelton batted .382 with 13 RBI and also drew 13 walks for a sterling on-base percentage of .482. It was enough to get him a promotion for 1993.
Playing at Greensboro of the South Atlantic League, Shelton earned just 55 at-bats on a stacked roster. Nine players off that team made the majors. Jeter became perhaps the most beloved player in Yankees history, and Rivera was the first Hall of Famer to earn unanimous election.
Shelton hit .291 with his only professional homer and six RBI. He also sustained an elbow injury that, at age 22, ended his hopes of making the majors as a player. A catcher isn’t of much use if he can’t throw, after all.
Making the Transition
So Shelton turned to coaching. He broke into the professional ranks in 1997 as a coach with the Yankees’ team in the Gulf Coast League, then became their manager before the 2000 season. His first year running a club produced a 38-22 record and a league title, while his second season in the GCL was also a success at 35-25.
Not counting rehabbing MLB players such as Dwight Gooden and Allen Watson, a total of 13 players off those two teams reached the majors. That included Cano, who hit .230 in 2001 and then played for Shelton in 2002 at Staten Island, batting .276 in 87 at-bats as the Yankees went 48-26 and captured the Penn League crown.
Three years later, Shelton made it to the majors for the first time when he was hired as the Cleveland Indians’ hitting coach. He made an immediate impact, with every starter belting at least 16 homers as Cleveland posted a 93-69 record and averaged nearly five runs per game.
After a five-year stint with the Indians, Shelton moved on to Tampa Bay. He spent nearly seven years with the Rays before they fired him in September 2016, feeling a new message was needed. It took just three months before Toronto named him its quality control coach for 2017.
Then came a big move upwards. Minnesota made him Paul Molitor’s bench coach for 2018, and he stayed in that position even after the Twins axed Molitor following a disappointing year and replaced him with Rocco Baldelli.
The Baldelli-Shelton combo was an unquestioned success. Minnesota delivered a stunning 101 wins last year, cruising to the AL Central title and setting an all-time MLB record with 307 homers. Even though they were swept out of the Division Series by the Yankees, the Twins' season wasn’t spoiled one bit.
And Shelton was about to make another move, one Baldelli fully endorsed.
“He made everything work for us,” Baldelli told mlb.com last November. “And he did it with a great personality. He’s a great baseball guy — ultra-prepared, ultra-organized. He has all those characteristics that are important, and he brings a lot to the table.”
‘Thrilling, humbling’
Shelton was in the hunt for the New York Mets’ managerial job that originally went to Carlos Beltran before the Astros’ cheating scandal cost Beltran that post over the winter.
Shelton also caught the eye of the Pirates, who endured a disastrous second half in 2019. They tumbled from contention to the NL Central cellar, which was the least of their worries. Closer Felipe Vazquez fought fellow reliever Kyle Crick in the clubhouse and was arrested in September on 22 counts of third-degree felony sexual assault.
No team needed a fresh start more, and Shelton was the man they wanted. Just before Thanksgiving, the holiday wasn’t the only reason he was feeling grateful.
“It was extremely emotional,” Shelton said of getting the call from new Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. “My wife (Allison) was in the room with men. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work through the years. It’s very thrilling, humbling.”
No one was prouder than Shelton’s father.
“Beyond ecstatic, because he’s been a big league coach for 15 years,” Ron Shelton said. “It’s something he’s worked hard for since he played at Southern. I’m excited for him because he’s earned it and worked for it.”
When baseball returns, whether it’s in its normal form sometime this year or under a different format, Shelton plans to be prepared. Regardless of if it’s played in Florida or Arizona, or in home ballparks without fans, expectations are low for Pittsburgh.
That’s fine with Shelton. There is a decent core of young talent in the Pirates’ chain. With the team a consensus pick to occupy the Central cellar, he’s playing with house money right off the bat.
“Internally, we won’t talk about external people or predictions,” he said. “We’ll worry about what we’ll do on a daily basis.”
In short, they’ll embrace the grind, just like their new boss did to reach this point.
