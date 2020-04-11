MLB | Former Saluki Shelton ends quest with Pirates' job

Playing at Greensboro of the South Atlantic League, Shelton earned just 55 at-bats on a stacked roster. Nine players off that team made the majors. Jeter became perhaps the most beloved player in Yankees history, and Rivera was the first Hall of Famer to earn unanimous election.

Shelton hit .291 with his only professional homer and six RBI. He also sustained an elbow injury that, at age 22, ended his hopes of making the majors as a player. A catcher isn’t of much use if he can’t throw, after all.

Making the Transition

So Shelton turned to coaching. He broke into the professional ranks in 1997 as a coach with the Yankees’ team in the Gulf Coast League, then became their manager before the 2000 season. His first year running a club produced a 38-22 record and a league title, while his second season in the GCL was also a success at 35-25.

Not counting rehabbing MLB players such as Dwight Gooden and Allen Watson, a total of 13 players off those two teams reached the majors. That included Cano, who hit .230 in 2001 and then played for Shelton in 2002 at Staten Island, batting .276 in 87 at-bats as the Yankees went 48-26 and captured the Penn League crown.