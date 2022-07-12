Sports Column | Brightwell: All-Star Game bid a fitting tribute for Pujols

I’m not one to praise MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred much, if at all. I think he’s done demonstrable harm to the game of baseball in terms of both on the field action and in how he markets it. So it’s hard for me to give him his due, but I absolutely have to for the Midsummer Classic.

When it was revealed that Manfred would be adding “Legacy Picks” to the rosters of each team, everybody who has a passing knowledge of baseball knew they would be Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera – because of course it had to be them.

Neither player is having an All-Star caliber season this year, and haven’t for a long while. But that isn’t the point here – neither of the game itself nor of these Legacy Picks. On a personal note, I disagree with the Cardinals, a team who is very much in a competitive window, using a roster spot for a feel-good aging legend. The once mighty slugger is now a sub-replacement level player and a below average hitter. He doesn’t have any business on any team with World Series aspirations.

But he does belong on the All-Star team because he is still, very much, a star.

While many hoped Pujols’ return to St. Louis would kick start a David Ortiz-esque final season, it hasn’t panned out. But Cardinals fans who’ve missed seeing the Machine dig into the batter’s box at Busch Stadium get to experience it one last time and that’s really the whole point of his being here.

So of course it makes sense to put him in the All-Star Game, baseball’s greatest advertisement for its sport while it has the athletic calendar to itself. Having him and Miggy, two undeniable legends of the game, getting to go out with a swan song, together, is perfect. It’s what you want in the ASG.

More than that, Pujols has already entered his name in the Home Run Derby as well. While his five homers on the year may be the lowest ever for a participant in the Derby, it doesn’t matter. As another famed Cardinal slugging first baseman once asked on an episode of the Simpsons, “Do you wanna watch me sock a few dingers?”

Yes, Albert, we all want to watch that.

You could say Pujols has been tarnishing his legacy for the last seven years – his last season with a positive fWAR was in 2016 when he finished with a paltry 0.8. It’s an argument I have personally made in many a discussion, but now that the ride is almost over, I’m not so sure that I believe it. He didn’t play himself out of Cooperstown. To anyone who’s old enough to remember him in the beginning of the century, he’s still the inhuman slugging monster who effectively ended Brad Lidge’s career.

When he looks up at the lights in Dodger Stadium as an All-Star one more time, nobody will be thinking about the shell of the player he’s been. He will be firmly remembered as the legend he’s always been. And there isn’t a better send-off for a more deserving player.