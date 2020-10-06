Sports Column| Bucky Dent: Fluffs, fastballs and Bob Gibson

So anyway, Coleman comes on the airwaves to describe the play by play for Cardinals at Padres. Young Joe McIntosh toed the rubber for the Padres against Gibson, who was in the last year of his Hall of Fame career.

I don’t remember who Gibson was facing in the bottom of the first — might have been my sister’s favorite Padre of that era, Enzo Hernandez — when Coleman described a first-pitch strike as an off-speed fastball.

We know that it was probably a fluff, one of those that are inevitable if you sit behind a microphone for 162 games and talk for three hours a night. We also know that fastball and Bob Gibson went together like Mantle and Maris, Jordan and Pippen, and controversial call and Angel Hernandez.

There were faster fastballs than Gibson’s, but few were better or more intimidating. It was a different era in which Gibson pitched, one in which trimming a hitter’s chin hair was accepted by both sides, if not always heartily approved.

The truest measure of how good someone was at what he/she did is can you write the story of a sport without mentioning them? Not with Gibson, who was so great in 1968 — 22-9, 1.12 earned run average — that they changed the rules.