Sports Column| Bucky Dent: Fluffs, fastballs and Bob Gibson

Our family grew up in the San Diego area in the mid-70s, so we never saw snow and rarely saw temperatures below 50 degrees. As far as I was concerned, it was paradise.
If something stupid like winning the lottery happens, I’m moving back, too. I’d never see another snowflake and could go to a beach any time. I’ll take my chances with earthquakes if it means beaches and shorts 365/24/7.
But that’s not why I’m making you read 600 words today. I’m actually casting back to a May night in 1975 that I believe to be my first memory of a guy revered by many around these parts. I’m talking about the late, great Bob Gibson, who passed Friday night.
So I’m out in the front yard, either playing catch or shooting hoops, when the voice of Jerry Coleman comes to life on the radio. Coleman was the Padres’ long-time radio guy. Most knew of him for his malaprops — “The Reds are flexing their fangs tonight,” among other beauties — but he was actually a terrific announcer.
How good was he? Well, CBS Sports asked him to call the National League Championship Series for years and years, a responsibility not tasked to the incompetent. And just think, in that era in Southern California, Coleman might have only been the third-best play-by-play guy around.
That’s because some guy named Vin Scully was calling Dodger games in Los Angeles, and because the legendary team of Dick Enberg and Don Drysdale was at the mike for Angels games. In fact, I’ll swear on a stack of media guides Enberg and Drysdale are the best radio crew I’ve heard anywhere.
So anyway, Coleman comes on the airwaves to describe the play by play for Cardinals at Padres. Young Joe McIntosh toed the rubber for the Padres against Gibson, who was in the last year of his Hall of Fame career.
I don’t remember who Gibson was facing in the bottom of the first — might have been my sister’s favorite Padre of that era, Enzo Hernandez — when Coleman described a first-pitch strike as an off-speed fastball.
We know that it was probably a fluff, one of those that are inevitable if you sit behind a microphone for 162 games and talk for three hours a night. We also know that fastball and Bob Gibson went together like Mantle and Maris, Jordan and Pippen, and controversial call and Angel Hernandez.
There were faster fastballs than Gibson’s, but few were better or more intimidating. It was a different era in which Gibson pitched, one in which trimming a hitter’s chin hair was accepted by both sides, if not always heartily approved.
The truest measure of how good someone was at what he/she did is can you write the story of a sport without mentioning them? Not with Gibson, who was so great in 1968 — 22-9, 1.12 earned run average — that they changed the rules.
Because no one could hit him, MLB lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10. Not that it bothered Gibson, who fanned more hitters in 1969 than in his epic 1968 season and then threw a no-hitter in 1971.
I guess it’s only fitting that Gibson left this earth less than a month after his good friend, Lou Brock, passed. I have no doubt that Brock was welcoming him at the gates, probably with a funny jibe.
One of the treasures of my career is the time I got to interview Gibson and Brock four years ago in West Frankfort. As of late Friday night, that conversation became even more cherished.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
