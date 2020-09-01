Sports Column | Bucky Dent: For once, Padres are good and fun

Life as a Padres fan — full disclosure, I’m one — has often meant waiting to see in what embarrassing way the franchise will next urinate down its leg.
Will they lose a game on a wild pitch in the middle of an intentional walk? How about blowing a 10-run lead, or lifting your ace pitcher for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning while he’s tossing a no-hitter?
That not good enough for you? OK, how about the time where the club president was caught making obscene gestures at fans and forced to resign? Or the moment where they drafted Matt Bush No. 1 over, you know, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander? Or, or, Roseanne?
Now do you get my point? Since joining the National League in 1969, San Diego has been one of the most irrelevant, poorly-run franchises in professional sports. Maybe it hasn’t been quite down to the level of Jacksonville Jaguars dysfunction, but five playoff berths in a half-century isn’t exactly a stellar history.
And the two times they’ve reached the World Series, the Padres had the misfortune to face the best American League team of the 80s (’84 Tigers) and 90s (’98 Yankees). Their only World Series win came in Game 2 in 1984, when Kurt Bevacqua smashed a three-run homer and then pirouetted and blew kisses to the crowd rounding first.
Their last playoff trip was in 2006, when they lost to the Cardinals in the NLDS. They lost a wild-card game to the Rockies the next year — Matt Holliday hasn’t touched the plate yet — and blew a 6 ½-game lead in late August in 2010 to gift the Giants the NL West title. The Giants went on to win a World Series to further pour salt in the festering wound.
Given all that contest, this is why the few of us who have actually invested time, energy and a lot of swear words in rooting for (and often mourning) the Padres are feeling good today. Not only are they actually good for the first time in 10 years, they are fun.
And it goes back to June 4, 2016, a day that will live in White Sox infamy. That was the day the South Siders (who are pretty good this year, too) decided the watermelon rind of James Shields’ career was worth acquiring for a 17-year old shortstop named Fernando Tatis.
If you follow MLB even casually, you know what’s happened. This trade might be our generation’s version of Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio. Tatis has become the most exciting player in the game. He’s Ozzie Smith with 30-homer power and Rickey Henderson’s baserunning instincts. There is nothing he can’t do on a baseball field.
Tatis’ presence has even made Manny Machado relatively likeable again. And in case you missed it, he’s back to being superstar-good. Add Eric Hosmer, a revitalized Wil Myers and Tommy Pham (before he was hurt) to the mix and you have the top-ranked offense in MLB.
And general manager A.J. Preller swung for the fences at the trading deadline, filling every weakness with a closer (Trevor Rosenthal), a No. 1 starter (Mike Clevinger), two catchers (Austin Nola/Jason Castro) and a veteran power bat (Mitch Moreland).
This is the second-best team in the NL at the moment, and built for the long haul. Most of the nucleus is on the right side of 30. They might just have a real chance of playing baseball deep into October.
And maybe, just maybe, the Padres will be known for something else other than embarrassment and dysfunction.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!