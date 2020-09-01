Sports Column | Bucky Dent: For once, Padres are good and fun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Life as a Padres fan — full disclosure, I’m one — has often meant waiting to see in what embarrassing way the franchise will next urinate down its leg.

Will they lose a game on a wild pitch in the middle of an intentional walk? How about blowing a 10-run lead, or lifting your ace pitcher for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning while he’s tossing a no-hitter?

That not good enough for you? OK, how about the time where the club president was caught making obscene gestures at fans and forced to resign? Or the moment where they drafted Matt Bush No. 1 over, you know, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander? Or, or, Roseanne?

Now do you get my point? Since joining the National League in 1969, San Diego has been one of the most irrelevant, poorly-run franchises in professional sports. Maybe it hasn’t been quite down to the level of Jacksonville Jaguars dysfunction, but five playoff berths in a half-century isn’t exactly a stellar history.

And the two times they’ve reached the World Series, the Padres had the misfortune to face the best American League team of the 80s (’84 Tigers) and 90s (’98 Yankees). Their only World Series win came in Game 2 in 1984, when Kurt Bevacqua smashed a three-run homer and then pirouetted and blew kisses to the crowd rounding first.