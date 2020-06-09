Sports Column | Bucky Dent: MLB about to imitate Casey at the Bat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pro golf is set to return on Thursday. The NBA will finish up its regular season and playoffs, starting at the end of July. At some point this summer and fall, the NHL intends to play five rounds of playoffs so that someone can skate around with the Stanley Cup in October.

The NFL and college football appear on schedule to start their season as planned in the first weekend of September. Heck, even the Triple Crown events in horse racing are going to start in a week and a half with the Belmont Stakes.

As for MLB, you ask? Same as it ever was in most moments of crisis. Players fighting with owners over money most of us can’t imagine possessing and threatening to hold up a season in a move that could have devastating ramifications for a sport fighting more than its share of perception issues.

Most of you know the basics. Players are understandably concerned about putting themselves on the lines every day and risking exposure to COVID-19, even if cases are dropping in most states.

They want the owners to agree to not cut salaries further than they agreed to in late March before they’ll think about playing a shortened season. Without that, and some assurances that regular testing will be available for them and ancillary employees (i.e. vendors, media, clubhouse workers), they aren’t going to bite.