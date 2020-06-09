Sports Column | Bucky Dent: MLB about to imitate Casey at the Bat

Pro golf is set to return on Thursday. The NBA will finish up its regular season and playoffs, starting at the end of July. At some point this summer and fall, the NHL intends to play five rounds of playoffs so that someone can skate around with the Stanley Cup in October.
The NFL and college football appear on schedule to start their season as planned in the first weekend of September. Heck, even the Triple Crown events in horse racing are going to start in a week and a half with the Belmont Stakes.
As for MLB, you ask? Same as it ever was in most moments of crisis. Players fighting with owners over money most of us can’t imagine possessing and threatening to hold up a season in a move that could have devastating ramifications for a sport fighting more than its share of perception issues.
Most of you know the basics. Players are understandably concerned about putting themselves on the lines every day and risking exposure to COVID-19, even if cases are dropping in most states.
They want the owners to agree to not cut salaries further than they agreed to in late March before they’ll think about playing a shortened season. Without that, and some assurances that regular testing will be available for them and ancillary employees (i.e. vendors, media, clubhouse workers), they aren’t going to bite.
Owners claim they’re losing money left and right, and truthfully, they are. It would also help their cause if they would open their books so that people could see this. Then again, owners and the truth have been strangers in baseball for as long as any of us can remember. Why should now be different?
Presiding over this collection of dysfunction is commissioner Rob Manfred, who is taking an odd approach to running his sport. The more it makes sense for baseball to be played, the less he seems to want to play it.
And we haven’t even started talking about the grotesque deed he’s doing to the minor leagues. Not only is the 2020 season all but finished, about a quarter of the towns who presently host minor league baseball no longer will in 2021 if Manfred has his way.
How exactly does this build the game in a time when the game can use every shred of goodwill it can get? This is so egregious that even politicians on both sides of the aisle agree this is terrible. And we all know how impossible it is to get Democrats and Republicans to nod in solidarity on anything.
Baseball is a summer game, best enjoyed under the sun with a dog in one hand and a drink in the other. We’re almost to summer now, or as some old-timers in the sport call it, the home run months. That’s when the weather’s warm, the wind blows out and the ball carries.
But unless the players and owners do an about-face and find a middle ground neither side seems willing to approach, the home run months will turn into something different. They might be the jump shot months, the hat trick months, even the state park months.
And if that happens, baseball picked a pretty terrible time to pull its impression of Casey at the Bat. You might remember that Mighty Casey went down on strikes to end the game.
The difference is that MLB is about to go down on strikes without ever getting the bat off its shoulder.
