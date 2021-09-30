Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Cardinals clinch playoff spot as a fascinating season comes to an end

This weekend the St. Louis Cardinals will close out the most fascinating baseball season I’ve witnessed in some time, perhaps ever.

The Cardinals went on a historic September winning streak, using power, speed, amazing defense and quality pitching. During this stretch, the Cardinals were perhaps the most balanced team I’ve ever watched. And, that balance was the key.

Power, both in the batter’s box and on the mound, is supposedly the key to playing winning baseball in 2021. And, it’s obviously a key element to success.

The Cardinals would not have set a new team record for consecutive wins without timely, not to mention monumental home runs from Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill. On the other hand, this winning streak wouldn’t have been possible with a team composed solely of bulky sluggers.

The importance of speed was on full display during the final road series at Chicago.

In Saturday’s game, the Cardinals and Cubs were tied going into the eighth inning. Harrison Bader, who had an amazing September, led off the inning with a line drive just to the right field side of second base. Knowing the centerfielder would have to throw across his body, Bader bolted to second, sliding in just ahead of the tag.

The speedy outfielder swiped third without a throw on the next pitch. Moments later, a pitch in the dirt rolled less than 15 feet from home plate. Bader broke for home, the throw to the pitcher beat him, but Bader lifted his lead foot to avoid the tag.

As a friend of mine said, “That was super-hero stuff.” That sequence should go down in Cardinals’ lure with Enos Slaughter’s mad dash in the 1946 World Series.

That baserunning sequence lifted the Cardinals to a win. It took a player with Bader’s skillset. It’s not something Goldschmidt or Arenado cold have pulled off.

Likewise, the Cardinals scored what proved to be the winning run utilizing classic small ball the following day. Light-hitting catcher Andrew Knizner led off the ninth inning of a tied game with a walk. Lars Nootbaar bunted for a base hit, both advanced a base on Tommy Edman’s sacrifice before Knizner scored on O’Neill’s ground ball.

When the Cardinals desperately needed a run, basic baseball skills allowed them to manufacture one.

The Cardinals also offered an interesting finesse vs. power element on the mound during the winning streak. In today’s game, velocity is supposedly the measure or an effective pitcher. Adam Wainwright, John Lester, J.A. Happ and Miles Mikolas might take exception to that. Mikolas is probably the only one of that group to tough 95 mph this year.

Of course, the Cardinals counter with guys like Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes out of the bullpen who frequently hit triple digits. However, the starters have clearly put the “art” of pitching on display.

Finally, there is the defense.

Whether it is Bader running down everything in centerfield, Dylan Carlson’s laser-like accurate outfield throws, Edman’s diving stops, Arenado picking short hops or Goldschmidt’s uncanny field awareness, this team can flat play defense.

Not only does this team pass the eye test defensively, but it also leads the National League in defensive runs saved.

In essence, this team has proved baseball isn’t one-dimensional. Not every player has to hit 30 home runs, or have an OPS in the 900 range. There are many ways to win baseball games.

And, that’s just what the Cardinals did during the closing stretch, win in nearly every conceivable way.

Unfortunately, none of that is pertinent when the postseason begins. The Cardinals season could end in a single game.

That would be disappointing, but it wouldn’t detract from an amazing September of the most entertaining baseball I’ve seen in decades.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

