Sports Column | Les Winkeler: What GOAT really means

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve never read a psychological profile of myself. But, I may have some masochistic tendencies.

That observation is based on my inability to steer clear of online sites naming, “The Greatest Baseball Players of All-Time" or, “The Most Underrated NBA Players of All-Time" or, a personal favorite, “The Worst Players Elected to the Hall of Fame.”

With no live sports on television, I find myself squirming through this worm hole with increasing frequency these days.

OK, I get it. Even among players elected to the Hall of Fame, there are the elite. Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams and others are in a legendary category all their own.

But, “Worst Players Elected to the Hall of Fame”? Give me a break. What exactly is the point?

Every player in question reached the highest level of his profession – Major League Baseball. Beyond that, each player mentioned was considered one of the elite players of his time.

Although I cannot prove this point, I’m willing the bet the person writing the disparaging article never played professional baseball at any level. What’s more, I’d be willing to bet that person could neither throw or hit and 80 mile per hour fastball.