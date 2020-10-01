Sports Column | Les Winkeler: What we know about the Cardinals heading into the post-season

What did we learn about the St. Louis Cardinals' recently completed “regular” season?
- Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina both remain integral parts of this team. Both are in the final years of their contracts, and both should be brought back to finish their careers in St. Louis. I’m not one to act on sentimentality (more on that later), but these two guys can still play.
I thought Wainwright was done a couple years ago, but he was the Cardinals’ best pitcher this year. Like many before him, Wainwright has figured out how to survive with guile. Right now, he gives the Cardinals the best chance of having a starter go six innings, which regrettably, is the way the game is played today.
Molina remains one of the best defensive catchers in the game. He has shown little sign of wearing down, despite the fact that he plays every day. He remains a key offensive contributor and is a coach on the field.
In an unrelated note, getting his 2,000th hit puts him in the same territory as Yogi Berra and Johnny Bench and should insure his enshrinement in Cooperstown.
- Matt Carpenter has to go. He’s been a great Cardinal, but he offers little to the team at this point. For three years he has struggled to hit his weight. Generally, he is a defensive liability.
He’s been a fan favorite for a long time, but this is a business. He is taking up a roster spot that could be filled by a more consistent hitter or someone capable of filling a number of defensive roles.
- You can never have enough pitching.
Jack Flaherty didn’t live up to last year’s performance. Dakota Hudson is going under the knife. Miles Mikolas is an unknown. Kwang Hyun Kim was outstanding, but there is talk of him filling the closer role next year.
Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera can throw the ball through brick walls, but their inconsistency is a constant reminder that command of the strike zone is critical. Giovanny Gallegos doesn’t have their velocity, but is a more effective pitcher.
Reyes and Cabrera remain intriguing, but next year’s pitching staff hardly appears settled.
- The outfield remains in flux.
Dylan Carlson, the current darling of Cardinals fans, played well in the final 10 days of the season. Unfortunately, for most of the 60-game schedule he seemed overmatched.
At this point, he still appears to have a bright future.
I also believe Harrison Bader still has a huge upside. He’s an excellent outfielder. He hustles constantly. His swing and miss ratio is still alarming to me, but if he can exercise a little discipline at the plate, I think he can be a productive major league player.
Tyler O’Neill on the other hand, there are just so many holes in his swing. While Bader swings and misses breaking balls out of the strike zone, O’Neill sometimes appears to be swinging a whiffle ball bat against good breaking balls in the heart of the zone.
While a lot of people are down on Dexter Fowler, he brings a bit of veteran stability to the lineup. He’s no superstar, but he’s solid.
- I like the infield of Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman. It’s sound defensively, but DeJong and Edman have to be more consistent offensively.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
