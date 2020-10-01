Sports Column | Les Winkeler: What we know about the Cardinals heading into the post-season

He’s been a fan favorite for a long time, but this is a business. He is taking up a roster spot that could be filled by a more consistent hitter or someone capable of filling a number of defensive roles.

You can never have enough pitching.

Jack Flaherty didn’t live up to last year’s performance. Dakota Hudson is going under the knife. Miles Mikolas is an unknown. Kwang Hyun Kim was outstanding, but there is talk of him filling the closer role next year.

Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera can throw the ball through brick walls, but their inconsistency is a constant reminder that command of the strike zone is critical. Giovanny Gallegos doesn’t have their velocity, but is a more effective pitcher.

Reyes and Cabrera remain intriguing, but next year’s pitching staff hardly appears settled.

The outfield remains in flux.

Dylan Carlson, the current darling of Cardinals fans, played well in the final 10 days of the season. Unfortunately, for most of the 60-game schedule he seemed overmatched.

At this point, he still appears to have a bright future.