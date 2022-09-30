Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Clear or cream? Let's hope not for Judge

Love them or hate them, the New York Yankees are the first baseball team most people think of when asked about the sport. They’ve won more World Series than anyone else and have the biggest fan base of anyone.

That’s why Aaron Judge’s chase of Roger Maris’ American League home run record has resonated throughout the country as he spent just over a week waiting to get to 61, which Judge finally reached in Toronto on Friday night.

When his line drive cleared the left field wall, two thoughts came to mind:

1. Man, those fans who clanked that ball missed out on a seven-figure payday that would have altered one of their lives.

2. I sure hope Judge is doing this without the clear or the cream.

Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa took single-season and all-time home run records to a new level. Face it, they also took it to those levels with some unfair advantages. You can say until you’re blue in the face that the clear, the cream, andro, HGH and whatever steroids Sosa was using don’t guarantee that they would hit homers, but they sure as hell helped them amass all those tainted long balls.

There was a reason that for years, Maris’ 61 homers in 1961 and Aaron’s 755 long balls were seen as impossible marks to surpass. Athletics is best suited for the young. Once you get past 32, even with modern advances in exercise and diet, there are few Tom Bradys and Nolan Ryans.

It was always said that Father Time is the only undefeated person in sports. He eventually catches up to you. Your fastball slows down, you eventually don’t catch up to the high hard one and sooner instead of later, you’re writing your retirement speech.

Judge is in the prime of his career, playing for one of the best teams in baseball and in one of the best hitters’ parks around. To put it kindly, Yankee Stadium III is a bandbox. You don’t even have to hit a ball 330 feet to touch the bases for free.

Putting Judge there is a bit like having him play at Lamade Stadium. He doesn’t have to square up a ball to hit it over the wall. Couple that with a good eye and you get a guy who just might win the Triple Crown.

Baseball could use any bit of good news it can get. It’s run by a weak commissioner who makes one long for Bud Selig. Two-thirds of the teams have no realistic chance to win the World Series. TV ratings are tanking like the Astros did a decade ago in order to get good.

That’s why the last thing the sport needs is for Judge to be outed as another steroid guy. The numbers suggest he shouldn’t be. He belted 52 homers in 2017 and 39 last year, so 61 (or more) isn’t an illogical next step.

But if one wants to treat this as though he rang up Victor Conte, I can’t blame you. This is a sport that went full ostrich and buried its head in the sand while Bonds, McGwire and Sosa made the home run race the theater of the absurd.

I’m not a Yankee fan and never will be, but I’m rooting for Judge to beat Maris’ mark. He seems to be about the right things and is invested in his team winning. In short, he seems like an athlete your 11-year old boy might want to emulate.

Especially as long as he isn’t friends with the clear or the cream.