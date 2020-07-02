Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Let’s say your team is trailing 1-0 in the seventh. Your pitcher has a low pitch count and he’s cruising. Yet, he’s due to bat second in the inning. Are you content your offense can score a run or two and allow the pitcher to stay in the game, or do you send up a pinch-hitter and cross your fingers that your relief pitcher can hold the opposition at bay?

Granted, it’s not a Mensa thing, but games can turn on those decisions. It is why some of us watch the game. And, that little bit of intrigue disappears with the DH.

Baseball has never been about putting lots of runs on the board. It’s about scoring just one more run than your opponent. I don’t need games that resemble a highlight package. I want baseball.

And, the international tiebreaker rule? (Extra innings begin with a runner on second base.) Are you high? Have you used all this off time to play video games? Only about one of every 12 games goes to extra innings — about 15 per year for each MLB team. Nearly 82 percent of those end by the 12th inning.

So, you’re going to fundamentally change the game for those numbers? I don’t get it.

MLB is still healthy. There may be three too many teams in each league, but I digress.