Sports Column | Les Winkeler: A letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Dear Rob Manfred,
Why don’t you like baseball?
That might be unfair. As commissioner of Major League Baseball, how can you not understand the game?
To be clear, I’m not talking about the protracted discussions that ended last week in agreement to play 60 games. Yes, the optics were bad. Millionaires and billionaires arguing over how to divvy up vast sums of money while millions of Americans were wondering how to pay for their next meal.
The delayed season is beside the point. Coronavirus numbers are still spiking in half the nation. There was no way games were going to be played anyway.
But, foisting the designated hitter rule onto National League teams, and this ridiculous international tiebreaker rule. What do you take us for?
Believe it or not, there are some of us who think baseball is grand the way it is played. Sure, a tweak here or there could improve the product without changing the nature of the game.
One of the innate beauties of baseball is that every player had to possess all the skills the game requires. Every player has to field a position, has to run the bases, throw the ball and take a turn at bat. Every player.
That sets baseball apart from other games. It’s what makes baseball the most cerebral of games. Part of the joy of watching a baseball game is managing from the bleachers.
Let’s say your team is trailing 1-0 in the seventh. Your pitcher has a low pitch count and he’s cruising. Yet, he’s due to bat second in the inning. Are you content your offense can score a run or two and allow the pitcher to stay in the game, or do you send up a pinch-hitter and cross your fingers that your relief pitcher can hold the opposition at bay?
Granted, it’s not a Mensa thing, but games can turn on those decisions. It is why some of us watch the game. And, that little bit of intrigue disappears with the DH.
Baseball has never been about putting lots of runs on the board. It’s about scoring just one more run than your opponent. I don’t need games that resemble a highlight package. I want baseball.
And, the international tiebreaker rule? (Extra innings begin with a runner on second base.) Are you high? Have you used all this off time to play video games? Only about one of every 12 games goes to extra innings — about 15 per year for each MLB team. Nearly 82 percent of those end by the 12th inning.
So, you’re going to fundamentally change the game for those numbers? I don’t get it.
MLB is still healthy. There may be three too many teams in each league, but I digress.
Since you haven’t called or written, I’m guessing you don’t care what I see as the real issue with baseball. That’s never stopped me from offering an unsolicited opinion.
The pace of play has to be improved. That’s an issue in virtually every game. I know, you’ve instituted a new rule requiring pitchers to face at least three hitters. It may help a bit, but that’s not the problem. Plus, it fundamentally alters the game.
You want to speed the game up? Keep hitters in the batter’s box. Don’t allow hitters to adjust their batting gloves between every pitch. And, make pitchers throw the ball, especially relievers.
Why is it starting pitchers work quickly, but relievers act as if the fate of the free world hangs on every pitch?
Americans aren’t renowned for having lengthy attention spans. You want to see fan engagement increased? Play the games in two hours, not three of four. The fans in the stands may actually put down their phones long enough to watch the games.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
