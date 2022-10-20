Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Baseball fans on Twitter have puzzling positions

I’m being polite when I say postseason baseball Twitter is interesting.

Puzzling is another word that comes to mind. There are several other apt adjectives that, for the sake of civility, are better left unsaid.

I first took notice after the Cardinals were eliminated in two games by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card round of the playoffs. Thankfully, as the rest of the postseason unfolded, I discovered the lack of perspective wasn’t limited to fans of the St. Louis Cardinals.

There were a lot of bizarre thoughts thrown out there, but this one deserves its own place of honor: One Cardinal fan suggested that each division winner receive a bye into the league championship series.

In general terms, and perhaps in a perfect world, that would be fair. However, in today’s major league baseball, the math just doesn’t work. The National and American leagues are both divided into three divisions.

It’s impossible to have three teams competing in a championship series.

For the record, I’d be perfectly happy with two divisions and two wild card teams. However, in today’s world of bigger is always better, that will never fly.

Second, Cardinals fans were upset with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt because they didn’t produce offensively in the two-games that made up the Cardinals postseason. A sample complaint was, “They make $50 million and don’t show up in the postseason.”

People – you cannot pass judgement on a two-game series. Baseball is a game of streaks, of highs and lows. A player’s value, or lack thereof, cannot be determined by what happens over two games.

Third, a small, but vocal contingent of fans, continues to blast the front office for assembling a substandard roster. That’s a ridiculous statement on its face.

No, the Cardinals weren’t the 1927 Yankees. No, they weren’t even the 1964 or 1982 Cardinals, but this wasn’t a bad team. Bad teams don’t win 93 games. Bad teams lose 93 games, or 100 games like the Cincinnati Reds or Pittsburgh Pirates.

True, the Cardinals played in a weak division, but they were plagued by injuries that kept Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Jack Flaherty and Yadier Molina out of the lineup for extended periods. Plus, the team had a substandard pitching staff until the additions of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline.

Now, expanding the scope a bit.

The three winningest teams in the National League – the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves – have all been eliminated. That appears to make some fans angry. The fans want their underdog teams to win, but they want to see the remaining top teams advance.

Other than being an incredibly parochial approach, I don’t know what else to say.

There may, however, be a reason for the mass exodus of 100-win teams. The top teams are given first round byes and sit idle for a week. That may be an advantage in football and possibly some other sports, but not baseball.

Sure, a day or two of rest is beneficial after a 162-game season, but a week is a long time not to see live pitching. And, although I’m not a huge believer in momentum carrying over from game to game, there is something to be said about a team gaining confidence by playing and executing every day. For instance, if you win three games in a row, you sure don’t want an off day.

Finally, the Dodgers, Braves and Mets didn’t “choke.” Teams don’t win 100-plus games in a season unless they possess grit, toughness and confidence. The best baseball teams lose about 40% of their games.

Anything can happen in a three or five game series. That’s what makes baseball great.

Besides, this is America. We’re supposed to root for the underdogs.