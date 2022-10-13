Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Cardinals' Yadier Molina belongs in MLB Hall of Fame

Goodbye Yadier Molina.

It seems strange to type those words.

For most of 19 seasons, Cardinals fans would tune into baseball games and take for granted that Molina would be behind the plate. That’s a long time.

I’ll be turning 68 soon. I was still in my 40s during Molina’s rookie year. My youngest daughter, who is now a practicing pharmacist with two kids of her own, was just beginning college. I still had hair … and, it was still red.

It’s just difficult to fathom the things that have changed in all our lives during the Yadier Molina era.

As the result of his brilliant career, he has joined the pantheon of Cardinals stars that are identified by just a single name. He’s up there with Dizzy, Stan, Red, Gibby and Ozzie. Yadi is a fitting addition to that entourage.

In a few years, Molina will certainly be wearing the red jacket bestowed upon Cardinals Hall of Famers. Those of us who watched Molina perform during the height of his career look forward to when he returns to St. Louis to preside over opening day ceremonies and hall of fame inductions.

While the end of even the most brilliant careers are inevitable, there is just reason to pause and consider what Molina has meant to St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

For 19 years, Molina gave the Cardinals brilliant defense behind home plate. He would smother balls in the dirt. His throwing arm ranks among the best in baseball history. And, his management of the pitching staff was legendary. The ERAs of Cardinals’ pitchers were about a run lower when Molina was behind the plate.

And, much like Ozzie before him, Molina made himself a good offensive player. His lack of footspeed depressed his batting average, but he seemed to rise to the occasion in clutch situations with his ability to put the ball in play.

But, perhaps the thing I’ll miss most is that ever-present smile.

Virtually any time the television cameras would pan the dugout, Yadi would be grinning from ear-to-ear. The guy obviously loved the game and certainly enjoyed his teammates. Baseball, heck every endeavor, could use more joy.

Like most Cardinals fans, I believe Molina deserves a place in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Defensively, his numbers rank favorably with the greatest players to ever play catcher – Johnny Bench, Pudge Rodriguez, Gary Carter and Bill Dickey. Molina holds the major league record for most putouts. Offensively, his numbers rank well with other catchers in the Hall of Fame.

Yet, there are those who will ardently argue that that Molina does not belong. Frankly, I think anyone who watched him play on a daily basis would disagree.

As Molina’s career ended, he had the best caught stealing percentage of active catchers. But, that doesn’t begin to tell the story. Molina’s very presence controlled the running game. Opposing teams just wouldn’t run on him.

During his stellar career, there were 500 fewer stolen base attempts against the Cardinals than any other team. Think about it.

Am I biased about Molina and the Hall of Fame?

Absolutely. I would never deny that.

On the other hand, I watched nearly every day. I saw just how good he was.

Yadier Molina was one of the best catchers of his generation – perhaps two generations. When that statement can be made without exaggeration, that’s the definition of a Hall of Famer.