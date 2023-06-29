It wasn’t surprising to learn that former major league pitcher Danny Cox has some strong opinions on the pitch clock. Cox pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1983-88. He played a prominent role in the 1985 and 1987 World Series runs.

When I mentioned the pitch clock, the tone in Cox’s voice changed markedly. Although he acknowledged that the clock has accomplished its stated purpose of shortening games, Cox rightfully took issue with the term pitch clock.

It’s not about the pitchers, he said correctly. It’s about the hitters.

Except for Giovanny Gallegos and a few select relievers, Cox is absolutely correct. Baseball games were running well over three hours because fidgety hitters were stepping out of the batter’s box after every pitch to take a deep breath, readjust their batting gloves and prepare for the next pitch.

In most instances, the pitchers would be standing on the mound, ball in hand, ready to throw the next pitch.

And, there was a touch of contempt in his voice when Cox noted that hitters are taking advantage of the rules, staying outside the batter’s box for much of the eight seconds allotted to hitters. That means the pitch clock can wind down to about seven seconds when no one is on base.

The Cardinals’ own Willson Contreras is a notable practitioner of this technique.

Gamesmanship has always been a part of sport. Competitors will always find a way to push the envelope. In this instance the new rules seem to be rekindling the contempt pitchers have always had for hitters – even to the point of disliking the name of the rule.

Yet, the rule has been an overall success.

On average, games have been shortened by about 30 minutes. And, as players become more acclimated to the rules while coming up through the minor leagues getting ready for the next pitch without the extracurricular activities will become second nature.

I have heard some former major league pitchers say that a couple of seconds should be added to the pitch clock, particularly with runners on base. I get that. There are times late in the game, particularly during a long at bat, where a pitcher needs to regroup mentally.

As with hitters, I think pitchers will adjust as time goes by, but experimenting with the time allotted between pitches seems logical.

The pitch clock is certainly the best of the new rules baseball has implemented in the last few years.

I’m still not sold on the necessity of the larger bases introduced this year. The size of the bags has increased from 15-18 inches. Safety was the primary reason given for the changes.

I’m not seeing it.

Few baseball injuries stem from collisions. Players frequently pull muscles while running the bases or sprinting for the ball in the outfield. Pitchers continue to suffer arm and shoulder injuries. I’ve read some fascinating articles recently speculating that players neither run nor throw enough in practice and that is resulting in more injuries.

That is a column for another time.

Frankly, I do miss the rough and tumble base running approach used by players a generation ago. There was something satisfying about seeing a shortstop or second baseman acrobatically eluding a baserunner while turning the pivot. (Think Ozzie Smith.)

But, first things first. We have to get the name of the latest rule changed to reflect reality – the batter’s clock.