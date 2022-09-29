Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pujols earned a spot on the Mount Rushmore of home run hitters

Except for a World Series clinching play, Albert Pujols’ 700th home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night may be the most iconic moment in St. Louis Cardinals baseball history.

Pujols joined just three other players in the 700 club – Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. That’s some rarefied air right there.

The home run is the most revered of all baseball stats. Since the advent of the SABR (Society of American Baseball Research) revolution of the 1970s, there are now hundreds of statistics to cite, and Friday night Pujols earned a spot on the Mount Rushmore of home run hitters.

It was a big moment for baseball. It was a big moment for fans, most specifically St. Louis Cardinals fans. For the Cardinals faithful, the accomplishment rivals Lou Brock setting the career stolen base record, later broken by Rickey Henderson, Bob Gibson’s remarkable 1.12 ERA in 1968 and Mark McGwire’s 70-home run season.

There may be others from longer ago, but these are the major accomplishments by Cardinals players in my lifetime.

And, big as it was, the moment, the accomplishment, could have been bigger.

Pujols had the greatest years of his career in St. Louis, but he took a 10-year hiatus. He opted to chase the money and sign with the Anaheim Angels. He didn’t post the same numbers in Anaheim as he did in St. Louis. That was to be expected, a baseball player peaks somewhere between ages 28 and 32. Pujols is a decade beyond his prime.

Had Pujols spent his entire career in St. Louis, the town would be going absolutely bonkers … not that it’s not celebrating the accomplishment. However, there is just a special feel for players like Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, guys who never wore another uniform in the major leagues.

However, this is not about minimizing Pujols’ accomplishment. There’s a strong likelihood that a bronze likeness of Pujols will be joining Hall of Famers like Musial, Brock, Gibson, Red Schoendienst and others on Stadium Plaza. Current teammates Molina and Wainwright will likely be joining that statuesque group.

Look for Pujols to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. His likeness will soon be pasted on the outfield wall at Busch Stadium and there is little doubt no future Cardinal will ever wear No. 5.

And, since Mount Rushmore was mentioned earlier, Pujols would be chiseled in stone on that hypothetical monument with Musial and Gibson. The fourth visage would be Brock, Rogers Hornsby, Mark McGwire, Dizzy Dean, or possibly Kenny Boyer … discuss.

But Pujols, will be remembered as one of the four greatest players to ever wear the birds on the bat.

Finally, I have to confess, I didn’t see the moment, the 700th home run, coming.

I thought the Cardinals signing Pujols for his final season was a publicity and marketing ploy. Pujols’ production on been on a steady downward trajectory for the past few years. There was no logical reason to believe Pujols would rebound as he has.

However, logic doesn’t account for heart. It doesn’t account for the human spirit, the restorative powers of returning home, of the adulation of fans, or being reunited with old teammates.

Seeing Pujols race time and achieve seemingly unreachable goals in the final days of his career, it’s been a pure joy. It reminds me why I fell in love with baseball about 60 years ago.