Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pujols smashes records in last the season of his career

Watching Albert Pujols barge through the last month of his storied baseball career has been surreal. It’s as if the Baseball Encyclopedia has come to life.

Pujols, who came to the Cardinals for a one-year farewell tour, has been rejuvenated. At 42 years of age, his skills have eroded. He hasn’t been a particularly productive player for a couple seasons … until about 10 weeks ago.

Perhaps it was adrenaline, perhaps pride, perhaps an inexplicable alchemy of both, but he is closing his career much as he started it – destroying major league pitching.

There were some tangible goals Pujols had entering this season – reaching 700 home runs and passing Babe Ruth for second on baseball’s all-time RBI list. Given his production of recent years, it seemed unlikely, damned near impossible for him to hit 21 home runs or drive in 64 runs.

No problem.

For the past month, Pujols seems to break a major league record every time he puts the ball in play. And, it’s not like he’s breaking marks held by Howie Bedell or Jim Beauchamp, no offense to Bedell or Beauchamp, that’s just not the type of company Pujols is keeping these days.

On Sept. 23, Pujols cracked a couple home runs in Los Angeles, Nos. 699 and 700 – 700 has been a mythical number for baseball fans since the early 20th century when Babe Ruth hit what appeared to be an unassailable record of 714.

Prior to Sept. 23 only three players – Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and the fabled Ruth had topped the 700 mark. And, now there are four.

Earlier in the season, Pujols passed Cardinal great Stan Musial in total bases. Baseball’s Mount Rushmore in that category consists of – Aaron, Pujols, Musial and Willie Mays. That neighborhood is in the high rent district.

While watching Cardinals games in the past month has been like walking through the pages of a history textbook, Pujols' accomplishments have come within the context of chasing down a playoff spot. Granted, the Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with a couple weeks to play, but his home runs and RBIs have come when games are hanging in the balance.

Pujols' home runs haven’t come at the tail end of blowouts. He’s hitting home runs that have tied games, or put the team ahead late in games. And, perhaps, the most gratifying aspect of all is watching his teammates when still another record falls.

They are obviously aware they are watching history unfold. The sheer joy in their eyes when he sends another baseball into the bleachers is the embodiment of what it means to be part of a team. It’s a lesson that young players today should take to heart – being part of the supporting cast is not a bad thing.

And, while this is an emotional time for Cardinals fans, many people have told me they were misty-eyed watching Sunday’s pre-game ceremonies honoring Pujols and Yadier Molina, who is also retiring. This moment was always inevitable.

As former Cardinals reliever Jason Isringhausen said in a recent television interview — “Nobody outruns Father Time.”

Although it’s sad the race is over, it’s been a heckuva lot of fun to watch.