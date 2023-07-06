The Major League Baseball all-star game was born of good intentions in 1933. Now, after a 90-year run, it’s time for the “Midsummer Classic” to fade away.

The all-star game began as a fundraiser. The majority of major league players were poorly paid in the 1930s. Players, even some of the biggest stars, had to supplement their income with offseason jobs. The all-star game was instituted as a funding mechanism for the players’ pension fund.

It was a great idea.

In addition, there was no interleague play at the time. The World Series was the only time teams from the two leagues played against each other. In those years, the rivalry between the two leagues was intense.

The all-star game was taken seriously.

That remained true until 2002 when Commissioner Bud Selig declared the 11-inning contest a tie because both teams had run out of pitchers. Actually, the game had lost its edge before 2002. Managers acted as if the games were just an exhibition, substituting liberally early in the game, making sure each player had the opportunity to perform, rather than managing to win the game.

For about a decade prior, the game had the feel of a showcase, but Selig’s decision made the perception a reality.

The exhibition-game feel ruined the game for me as a fan.

It’s difficult to get emotionally involved in the game when you care more about the outcome than the players do.

Plus, with the advent of interleague play in 1997 the novelty of seeing the best players in the National League playing the best of the American League has worn off. In the days of my youth, there were many arguments about how Mickey Mantle would fare against Bob Gibson or Sandy Koufax, or whether Willie Mays would take Jim Lonborg or Jim Palmer deep.

Finally, major league salaries have made the pension fund issue moot. Players in the 1930s earned about $170 per month, roughly $1,020 for a sixth-month season. That translates to just over $22,000 today.

The major league baseball game is nothing more than a staged event.

The rivalry between the two leagues is gone. Players routinely opt out of the all-star game, citing minor injuries. Many, especially veterans who have already participated in previous all-star games, would prefer to take a couple days off.

Other players, and teams, are wary about their stars being injured in the meaningless game.

So, let’s do the merciful, judicious thing. Let’s end it.

Let’s nod our heads to the great players of the past who punctuated their careers with brilliant all-star game performances. And, let’s not sully their reputations with inflated statistics from non-competitive games.

Since Americans are so enamored with awards and honors, let’s name an all-star team of the best players at each position in each league at the halfway point of the season. Let’s give everyone in MLB a much-needed three-days off at midseason and put this annual charade to rest.

It makes sense on every level.

It truly is a shame it has come to this. However, there is no way to restore the luster of this once great event.