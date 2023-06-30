MARION — Josh Griffin has set no numbers goals. He said he is simply trying to improve as a ballplayer this summer and help his team – the Thrillville Thrillbillies - win games.

To date, Thrillville has posted a 12-11 overall record in its first year participating in the Prospect League – a wooden-bat league for college players who have aspirations of someday signing professional contracts.

Griffin, a hometown boy, having graduated from Marion High School in 2021, will be a junior at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville this fall.

A middle infielder who has played both second base and shortstop this summer, Griffin is struggling at the plate to date with 11 hits in 62 at bats while competing in 16 of the team’s 23 games. He does have a home run to his credit and has driven in 10 for the Thrillbillies.

This year marks his second year of summer ball in the Prospect League. He played last year for the West Virginia Miners, now defunct.

“When I heard last year that Marion was getting a team, I was pretty excited,” Griffin said. “I told my family I wanted to play for them, and now I am.”

Griffin said he is hopeful that his hard work this summer will pay off, both for the Thrillbillies and his college team beginning this fall.

“Getting at bats and groundball reps help a lot,” he said. “I’ve always been a defensive guy first and foremost. Of course, I want to be a better hitter, too.”

Listed at 5-foot-11, 185, Griffin has committed four errors in 64 chances in the field, but leads the team in assists with 37.

Griffin said the best part of playing ball for the Thrillbillies besides playing in his hometown for the summer, is making new friends.

“There are 40 other dudes in that clubhouse who I spend time with every day and we’re traveling together on bus trips and such. You get close to guys pretty quick. I’ve made some really good friends. Getting to know everybody has been the best part of this experience for me.”

Griffin said he is impressed by the level of competition.

“There are a lot of summer leagues throughout the country for college players, but the Prospect League is pretty good,” he said. “It was good last year and it’s good again this year.”

Asked to describe himself as a player, Griffin said, “just a ballplayer. Playing ball is all I’ve ever wanted to do for years now. I enjoy coming to the ballpark every day and playing ball with a great bunch of guys – and hopefully, winning games.”

Thrillbillies Manager Ralph Santana said he likes what he has seen of Griffin so far this summer.

“Griff’s played a lot of middle infield for us,” Santana said. “What I like the most about this kid is that he’s gritty. He reminds me a little bit of how I played the game when I was his age. He doesn’t care where I play him in the field. He’s always eager to do whatever I ask of him. He’s a great team player.”

Santana said Griffin plays defense well, and at times, can swing the bat well, too.

“He’s a fighter, always trying to get better,” the first-year manager said. “I can play with guys like that all day.”