MARION – Jackson Lindsey has come to understand one thing about hitting as a college sophomore that some big leaguers haven’t quite accepted.

“Each at-bat’s a new one,” he said. “If you’re thinking about your last at-bat before your next one, you’re already in a hole. If you play 60 games this summer, you’re getting four at-bats a game, so that’s a lot of bats.

“You have to accept the fact you’re going to fail a lot more than you succeed.”

The hitter that fails two times out of three, as Lindsey did in the Thrillbillies’ 8-3 loss Thursday night to Quincy that ended their seven-game winning streak, is hailed as a wizard. Add two walks on to his 400-foot double in the third inning that gave the local nine a short-lived 2-1 lead and you have an average night for the team’s No. 3 hitter.

Going into Friday’s doubleheader at the Cape Catfish, Lindsey is batting .384 with a homer and 25 RBI. He leads the team in doubles (13) and walks (34) while matching Jackson McCoy for the team lead in hits with 43. Lindsey’s 27 runs are one shy of McCoy’s team-high 28.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound outfielder, who batted .324-2-27 in 48 games this spring at Division II Alabama-Huntsville, probably would have homered Thursday night if he had pulled the ball just a bit. But homers go to die from left-center to right-center at Marion Stadium and this one struck the base of the center field wall.

“One of the things I’ve been working on is hitting it over the fence,” Lindsey said of the double. “I’ve always been able to find the gaps and find the fence. Doubles and home runs are what makes baseball nowadays.”

The “elevate to celebrate” crowd that derides Luis Arraez’s bid for a .400 season with the Miami Marlins because he’s not a power threat might sniff at Lindsey’s numbers. But few managers are going to keep a guy out of a lineup that’s reaching base in more than 53 % of his plate appearances and slugging .541, as Lindsey is doing.

That’s why Lindsey is doing a successful balancing act between doing damage and serving as an on-base machine that helps wear down opposing pitchers and attrit bullpens. One could almost see Brad Pitt’s version of Billy Beane in Moneyball almost smirking as Lindsey constantly gets ahead in counts and reaches base.

“If you get a hit a game and you’re walking twice, that’s a good game,” Lindsey said. “If you’re walking twice as much as you strike out, that’s good.”

With Lindsey and McCoy (.378-7-28) wearing out everyone’s pitching, the Thrillbillies (20-15) entered Thursday night’s game with 59 runs in their previous five games. They had chances to score in double figures for the fifth time in six games but stranded a whopping 15 runners.

Quincy (19-19) essentially won the game with two swings in the early innings. It initiated scoring in the second when Jaison Andujar clouted a solo shot to right-center, marking his first homer with an emphatic bat flip and a hesitation home run trot at third base that evoked Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Fernando Tatis.

In the fourth, Scott Wood (1-2) was cruising when he suddenly lost his control. He walked Lucas Loos with one out, then plunked Andujar and Harry Oden to fill the bases. After falling behind Harry Fandre 3-2, Wood had to come in with a fastball.

It caught too much of the plate and Fandre lined it into the Gems’ bullpen in right for his first homer. Quincy never looked back, even as it tried to. The Thrillbillies got the leadoff man on in six innings but went only 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

“A coach and I were talking about it after the game,” Lindsey said, “and it’s really hard to win seven in a row against really good competition. People get tired and you don’t get off-days, so it’s hard. We’ll have to come back tomorrow and win a game.”