MARION — Alex Zimmerman is a battler.

Describing himself as a ballplayer who does not hit for a high average or post big offensive numbers, the Du Quoin native said it is his mission to find ways to contribute to the success of his team, whether it be at the plate, in the field, or on the basepaths.

Although he has only nine hits in 39 at bats this summer for the Thrillville Thrillbillies (.231), Zimmerman has a gawdy .444 on-base percentage, having drawn 12 walks in 17 games played. He has also been hit by a pitch three times. He has two doubles, driven in four runs, scored nine runs, and stolen two bases.

Defensively, the middle infielder has committed only three errors in 55 chances with 27 assists.

“Just having the opportunity to play here close to my hometown in front of family and friends is great to me,” Zimmerman said. “A lot of my teammates here are guys I’ve played against my whole life.”

Now a junior in college, Zimmerman is a member of the McKendree University baseball team in Lebanon after starting his career at Lewis and Clark Community College in Alton.

“I didn’t set any numbers goals,” Zimmerman said. “I consider myself to be more of a grinder. I just want to improve as a ballplayer this summer so that I can hopefully make an impact with my college team this next school year.”

Zimmerman and Thrillbillies manager Ralph Santana have known each other for years. Santana formerly operated Doc Z’s Sports, a baseball and softball academy for youngsters in Du Quoin, owned by Zimmerman’s father.

“Zim is a tough kid, a gritty kid who is willing to do whatever it takes to help our team win games,” Santana said. “He can start. He can come off the bench. He’s come a long way as a ballplayer and is one of those kids with a high baseball IQ. You can see how hard he works and how much he understands the game. He will make a fine coach one day.”

Zimmerman said he appreciates the instruction he received from Santana over the years and wants to give back.

“I just want to help us win,” he said. “Bringing a championship to Marion is the ultimate goal, right?”

Zimmerman said Santana got to be in on the ground floor with the Southern Illinois Miners when they began playing in Marion in 2007. Now, he has the opportunity to be in on the ground floor of the Thrillbillies franchise, coached by Santana.

“I think it’s awesome,” Zimmerman said. “I can help set the bar for future teams here. What I have come to learn is that this is a fantastic organization with great facilities and fun people to be around. And the competition in this league is very good. It’s definitely made me a better ballplayer. The overall experience has been a good one for me.”

As for reconnecting with Santana … “that’s been great, too,” Zimmerman said. “He started giving me lessons when I was 8 and even became my travel ball coach. Getting the opportunity to play ball for him again here with the Thrillbillies is everything I hoped it would be.”