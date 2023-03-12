The best thing about Sunday’s series finale with Kentucky for SIU?

That it ended two innings early.

Never was the mercy rule more necessary than a 21-3 loss that saw the Salukis give up 14 fifth inning runs, a program record for the Wildcats, on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.

SIU (6-10) could have won Friday’s opener with a ninth inning hit and the potential winning run at second, but couldn’t cash Kaeber Rog in and lost 5-4 in 10 innings. It didn’t come close in the last two games against its Southeastern Conference foe, getting outscored than a whopping 28-5.

How bad was Sunday? The Salukis’ pitching staff saw their earned run average rise from 6.41 to 7.06 after allowing 15 earned runs. And it would have been worse except for Nathan Bandy’s error on a fly ball to the right field corner that could have been ruled a hit. That saved Alex Buchanan four earned runs.

Playing a team that clearly didn’t need extra outs or any form of help, SIU instead gifted Kentucky (14-2) nine walks, four hit batters, three errors and a passed ball.

“I’m more worried about the first three innings of the game than how the whole thing looked,” said Salukis coach Lance Rhodes. “I was disappointed that when the game was in (doubt), we made some total mental mistakes.

“You can make physical mistakes, but to not be in the game mentally is disappointing. It felt like we were going to have a chance to be in the game after we battled back to (4-3), but not worried about the score. I’m just worried about getting things together.”

It was coyote ugly from the start. Paul Bonzagni (0-3) lasted 20 pitches, throwing 15 outside the strike zone and walking Emilien Pitre with the bases filled to start the onslaught. Rhodes jerked him when Bonzagni revealed a blister on a finger of his pitching hand.

Tanner Lewis relieved and gave up all the inherited runners without allowing a hit. The Wildcats tallied on a sacrifice fly, another bases-loaded walk and a passed ball.

SIU’s offense found a pulse in its half of the second with all its runs against Effingham product Zack Lee (3-0). Ryan Rodriguez homered off the left field foul pole, Cole Christman whacked a sacrifice fly and Nate Lyons scored Bennett Eltoft from second with a high-chop infield hit.

But the promise of a comeback and the salvaging of one win against a good SEC team didn’t last. Hunter Gilliam laced the first of his two doubles in the third to make it 5-3, followed in the fourth by two more runs on Lyons’ second error of the inning and an RBI single by Devin Burkes.

Those were shutdown innings compared to the top of the fifth, which took somewhere around a half-hour to play. Ben Riffe and Alex Buchanan needed a whopping 75 pitches to retire the side as Kentucky batted around twice. Burkes clouted a three-run homer and Ryan Waldschmidt cracked a two-run blast for the Wildcats.

“I’m worried about us getting back together as a group and figuring out what it takes to get the season going in the right direction,” Rhodes said. “There’s a lot of things we have to change as coaches, like holding these guys accountable and being more disciplined.

“This was a pretty bad day overall.”

And it actually could have been worse. The Salukis got two scoreless innings from outfielder Cade Carter, giving the rest of an overworked staff a rest and keeping the margin from being even more obscene. Carter, a Fairfield product, even logged a strikeout of Gilliam, who knocked in five runs on the day.

SIU spends the coming week on the road, playing midweek games with UT Martin and Southern Indiana before visiting Illinois next weekend.