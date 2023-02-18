Spartanburg, S.C. – Southern Illinois baseball split a Saturday doubleheader in South Carolina, falling to Wofford in the opener 8-7 before earning the win in the nightcap, 4-3 over Towson. The Salukis move to 2-1 on the season and will have an opportunity to clinch a series win over Wofford Sunday afternoon with a victory.

Game One – WOF 8, SIU 7

The Salukis overcame an early 2-0 deficit to the Terriers in the Saturday opener, scoring three runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 3-2 lead. Ryan Rodriguez would connect on a solo home run to put the Salukis back in front in the top of the fourth before Wofford answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to go on top 5-3.

Cole Christman would cut the Wofford lead in half with a two-out RBI single in the sixth to score Rodriguez. The Salukis looked to have their offense rolling again in the seventh inning, plating three runs all with two outs on the scoreboard.

Kaeber Rog would bring home the tying run with a sharp liner up the middle. Steven Loden and Pier-Olivier Boucher each tallied singles to the right side of the infield to plate two more runs and give SIU the advantage once more at 7-5.

Jack Renwick tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out single up the middle to score two runs. The Terriers would get the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth from Wofford leadoff man Marshall Toole to secure the Terrier's first win of the 2023 campaign.

SIU starting pitcher Easton Dermody went four innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs. The righty struck out six and issued a pair of walks in his debut as he faced 21 batters. Sam Replogle tossed two scoreless innings in relief before Southern went to right-hander Matthew Steidl to close the game over the final three innings.

Steidl surrendered three hits, three runs, and two walks over 2.2 innings – facing 16 batters in the outing. Steidl was saddled with the loss after allowing the go-ahead run.

Luke Stephens was credited with the win for Wofford after pitching the final 2.1 innings of the game. He did not allow a hit while facing eight Salukis.

Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the loss for the Salukis.

Game Two – SIU 4, TOW 3

With runners on second and third, and two outs in the top of the ninth, SIU reliever Shane Wilhelm was able to induce the game-ending groundout to third to help Southern Illinois to a 4-3 win over Towson Saturday evening.

Wilhelm entered in the ninth with runners with two runners but was able to get an out on a sacrifice bunt before striking out a batter and getting a grounder to end the threat en route to his first save of the season.

The Salukis trailed by a run entering the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs all with two outs on the scoreboard. Ryan Rodriguez drove in Kaeber Rog with a double before outfielder Jack Rigoni hit a two-run single through the left side to plate Boucher and Rodriguez.

Towson tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run from John Cristino but the Salukis answered back in the bottom half with a double steal of second and home and that would be the difference in the game as Nate Lyons stole home.

Jake Combs put together a strong debut with five innings pitched, allowing just four hits and one earned run. The right-hander struck out three of the 18 batters he faced in the no-decision.

Tanner Perry earned the win for the Salukis after going 1.2 innings in relief. Vinni Massaglia tossed 1.1 scoreless, allowing one hit, but walking two Towson hitters.

Southern was outhit in the game 7-5 with just three Salukis tallying hits in the game. Rodriguez was 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored while Lyons and Rigoni strung together the other hits for SIU. Kaeber Rog was 0-for-2 but drew three walks and scored a run in the game.

Shayne Clowar went just three innings for the Tigers, allowing a hit and striking out three. Matt Lynch took the loss for Towson.

UP NEXT

The Salukis will look for a series win on Sunday when the two teams play the finale beginning at 12 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action via ESPN Plus or by viewing live stats.